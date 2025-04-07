EASE Logistics partners with HubFlow to streamline freight appointment scheduling

We evaluated several appointment scheduling products and HubFlow stood out... the results have been phenomenal.” — Kyle Toombs, Chief Strategy Officer

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EASE Logistics (EASE) today announced that it has partnered with HubFlow, a leading provider of AI-enabled appointment scheduling technology for freight brokers and carriers, to implement HubFlow in its core transportation management system and load execution workflows.EASE is one of the 50 largest third-party logistics providers (3PLs) in the United States. After piloting HubFlow’s appointment scheduling with a Fortune 100 shipper, EASE saw immediate time savings for their team and decided to accelerate their timeline to onboard other account teams to the HubFlow platform.“We believe that in order to serve our customers, we need to empower our people with the best tools,” said Kyle Toombs, Chief Strategy Officer at EASE. “We evaluated several appointment scheduling products and HubFlow stood out for its ability to handle the complex, high-touch scheduling and rescheduling work our teams do every day for large enterprise shippers. The results have been phenomenal.”“Before HubFlow, our team was often spending over 20 minutes per load handling all of the back-and-forth and rescheduling across email and dozens of different scheduling platforms,” said Erica Seymour, Director of Technology at EASE. “We have shippers who require us to request appointments within two hours of a load being tendered. Continuing to schedule manually just wasn’t an option.”Now with HubFlow, EASE has reduced the time spent on appointment scheduling to less than four minutes per load on average — a more than 75% reduction. “That includes all of the reschedules, purchase order (PO) changes, all of the back and forth when there are no appointments available,” Seymour said.And by using HubFlow’s one-click batch scheduling request feature, EASE’s operations teams have been able to send out scheduling requests within minutes of loads being built in EASE’s McLeod TMS.“HubFlow not only automates the happy path, but it really helps our operations teams get ahead of all those unhappy paths after that first appointment request goes out,” emphasized Seymour.EASE chose to deploy HubFlow to help schedule appointments for one of their top enterprise shippers. “We have invested so much to learn how these shippers operate,” said Nick Gamrath, Director of Client Services at EASE. “We wanted to make sure HubFlow could handle all of the curveballs we deal with every day. So we just gave them our hardest scheduling work first — and they’ve performed better than we ever imagined.”EASE’s operations teams found HubFlow easy to use. “We onboarded in less than a week,” said Toombs. “The HubFlow team went above and beyond in terms of support — they came onsite and embedded with our operations team. But they didn’t have to. The product is very intuitive.”Teams using HubFlow have been able to spend less time on manual, repetitive scheduling work, allowing them to service more spot and project freight. “Scheduling loads is something our operations teams must do each day, and they absolutely have to get it right,” said Gamrath. “However, it’s not where we can make the greatest impact. HubFlow does a really good job of showing us what’s happening, so our teams can move on to solving more complex problems for our customers.”HubFlow has also been helpful to operations teams during volume surges and after hours. “Over New Year’s, we got hit with a few dozen extra loads that no one was expecting,” said Bryan Draughon, a Client Services Specialist at EASE and one of HubFlow’s first users. “Instead of calling for backup on a holiday, HubFlow allowed us to send out all of the appointment requests and keep moving seamlessly for our customers.”HubFlow data has been valuable for EASE’s quarterly business reviews (QBRs) with shippers. “I used to go through email to see when hundreds of loads were tendered and when we requested appointments,” said Brian Kuramoto, Strategic Account Director for EASE. “Now, I can just pull all of that from a HubFlow report. And, I can tell the shipper which facilities take 5 days to respond and which ones never have availability. It’s shifted our entire QBR posture from reactive to proactive.”EASE and HubFlow have moved quickly to collaborate on every aspect of scheduling, from multistop loads to facilities that require scheduling via phone. “They move fast,” said Seymour. “We will talk about a product feature in our weekly meeting, and they will ship it by the next one — if not the next day. We’ve worked with a few tech companies, but this has really felt like a true partnership.”Peter Coratola, EASE’s founder and CEO, views the HubFlow partnership as the next evolution of EASE’s commitment to customer service, reliability, and innovation. “From day one, we have focused on understanding our customers’ unique needs in order to provide them with the best service,” he said. “With HubFlow, we now have a tool that our team can tailor and customize to deliver that service on a larger scale.”About HubFlow: Founded in 2024, HubFlow is a technology startup exclusively focused on appointment scheduling for freight brokers, carriers, and shippers. HubFlow’s product is currently scheduling appointments for several top-100 3PLs and carriers, including complex scheduling workflows at enterprise shippers. To learn more, please visit https://gethubflow.ai/ About EASE Logistics: Established in 2014, EASE was founded as a simple brokerage and has evolved into a highly recognized, full-service logistics solution leader, delivering success 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit https://easelogistics.com/ to learn more.

