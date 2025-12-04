NUJ celebrates Life Membership in good company

A stellar cast of some of the most prominent figures in Irish journalism featured at a presentation ceremony in Dublin last night when the NUJ presented life membership certificates to journalists with more than 40 years membership of the union.

The recipients, drawn from the print, broadcasting and PR sectors across Ireland were presented with their certificates by the NUJ’s joint presidents Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty.

Stephen Corrigan, Irish Executive Council chair, recalled the NUJ's recruitment slogan 'In Good Company' and said the recipients all shared a pride in the union and the NUJ press card.

Corrigan said:

"Events like this inspire all of us as union members. “It is a remarkable achievement to have been part of the NUJ for 40 years or more, and it is right that we come together to celebrate — and to recognise your career long commitment to our union. “Receiving that first NUJ press card is a special moment for any aspiring journalist. I’ve no doubt it was the same for all of you. And it's thanks to members like those we honour tonight that it remains a standout milestone for young journalists today. “That small piece of plastic is a key to a profession that — despite what some may say — is a noble one. It marks us as a collective of professionals who stand together, representing the best of journalism. “And it carries a commitment: whether we are cub reporters at the bottom rung of the newsroom ladder, or senior reporters who become household names, we stand up for one another when required. “The industry we work in has undergone immense change over the past four decades. For younger journalists, it may seem impossible to imagine holding a job in journalism for 40 years. But that is exactly what we, as a union, are fighting to protect. “There is a wealth of knowledge in this room. In the weeks and months ahead, I hope those receiving Life Membership tonight will share that experience with up-and-coming NUJ members — inspiring them, and encouraging membership of a union we were all so proud to join in the early days of our own careers. One of the NUJ’s slogans is ‘In good company’. Tonight, that feels especially true. Our Life Members are people whose names we know — people we have trusted to bring us valuable and reliable information. And people we, as NUJ members, are proud to call colleagues."

Corrigan noted that many of the recipients from the 80s had studied at the College of Commerce, Rathmines, in the School of Journalism or on the then new Communications course and the gathering was for many a re-union.

Those honoured were:

Brian Blake

Bryan Dobson

Ronan Dodd

Liam Gorman

Declan Lyons

Linda McAuley

Justine McCarthy

Brendan McCourt

Sean McGoldrick

Fionnuala Mulcahy

Ciarán Ó Maoláin

Stephen O'Brien

John O'Callaghan

Fionnuala O'Connor

Tony O'Shea

Bairbre Power

Mary Wilson

