NUJ wins best journal at 2025 TUC Comms Awards

The Journalist was awarded best union journal at the 48th TUC Comms Awards last night.

Published six times a year, The Journalist retains editorial independence from the NUJ’s leadership and aims to offer members comprehensive, news and features on their industries and the union’s activities.

The judges stated:

“This magazine is of a very high professional standard and has the feel of a national publication rather than a traditional trade union title. The design quality is exceptional and the front cover of the edition was very powerful. The content is varied and well-balanced, with a mix of national, contemporary and historical features. And the judges thought it showed how much pride the NUJ takes in holding up high standards of journalism.”

Christine Buckley, The Journalist editor, said:

“I’m very pleased that the magazine has won best union journal for the second time in two years. It was especially gratifying that the judges felt the magazine showcased the high professional standards that the NUJ champions across all the platforms where our members work. We are a small part-time team, and it is rewarding to be judged highly against publications from much larger unions.”

Christine Buckley accepts the 'Best Union Journal' award from Kate Bell, TUC assistant general secretary. © Mark Thomas

Columnist Chris Proctor, sub-editor Christy Lawrence, and revise sub-editor Barrie Clement were also in attendance to celebrate the award.

Elsewhere, the NUJ was commended for its ‘Real Say Better Pay’ campaign, which resulted in an historic recognition agreement at PA Media. Judges praised the campaign for showcasing “the power of collective organising” and using a “smart and strategic mix of tools.”

The full list of winners - which also include Equity, NASUWT, Nautilus International and Usdaw - can be found on the TUC website.

