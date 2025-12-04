Chairman Capito Opening Statement at Hearing to Consider TVA, NRC Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a hearing on the nominations of Lee Beaman to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and Douglas Weaver to be a Member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

In her opening remarks, Chairman Capito discussed the critical role that both the NRC and the TVA play in American energy security. Additionally, Chairman Capito outlined the qualifications of both nominees and the importance of their confirmations to roles at the TVA and NRC.

Below is the opening statement of Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as delivered.

“Today, we will consider nominations of Douglas Weaver to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Lee Beaman to be a member of the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors.

“First, we will hear from Mr. Weaver. This is the third NRC nomination hearing since June and the fifth NRC nominee to come before the EPW Committee in the last 18 months. Confirming Mr. Weaver to the NRC will return the Commission to its full complement of five members, as Congress had designed.

“A full slate of Commissioners is best suited for the Agency to carry out its business to full extent of the law and make important, and necessary, decisions on the future of nuclear power generation in the United States. These decisions include selecting experienced, key permanent career leaders to fill the NRC’s most important positions and approving an updated organizational structure to more efficiently fulfill its obligations.

“Selecting highly qualified leaders and modernizing its organizational structure will enable the Commission and the staff to fully confront the challenging and vital work that is expected and needed at the NRC.

“The NRC fills a crucial position in delivering on a shared, bipartisan agenda to deploy more nuclear energy, and do so quickly and safely. To deliver on this agenda, the Commission must implement its statutory obligations, including those in the ADVANCE Act, respond to President Trump’s Executive Orders, and accomplish this while continuing to efficiently carry out its licensing duties.

“The role of nuclear technology in our energy future will be set by the actions taken by the NRC today. These actions must not be compromised, either procedurally or substantively, by taking shortcuts or undercutting the NRC’s Principles of Good Regulation.

“Because of the consequential impacts of the NRC’s ongoing work, the Commission must ensure the Agency’s decisions are clear, workable, and enduring. Doug Weaver’s comprehensive expertise with nuclear technology provides him with the perspective to effectively meet this challenge.

“Mr. Weaver began his career in the Navy, serving for nine years on active duty in the Nuclear Navy, and then 12 years in the Naval Reserve. During his time serving our country, he has received multiple medals in recognition of his service and assisted in our nation’s response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Pentagon.

“After leaving active duty, Mr. Weaver spent nearly 20 years as an NRC staffer, including as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Chairman Dale Klein. He departed the NRC to work for leading nuclear supply chain companies and was directly involved in regulatory compliance as an NRC licensee.

“I believe Doug Weaver’s service in the Nuclear Navy, experience as an NRC staff member, and work in the private sector make him well-rounded and well-qualified to be confirmed as an NRC Commissioner. I will say, as a point of personal privilege, his in-laws are my constituents and very good friends.

“We will also consider the nomination to fill a vacancy on the TVA Board of Directors.

“In 1933, Congress passed the Tennessee Valley Authority Act to establish the TVA as a federally owned public utility to serve the people of the Tennessee Valley across seven southeastern states. The law charges TVA with three primary roles: providing electricity, managing the Tennessee River system, and assisting with economic development efforts.

“Recently, this Committee favorably reported four nominees to be members of the TVA Board of Directors. Once confirmed, those four nominees will provide the Board with the required quorum to conduct all business necessary for the TVA to fully function.

“The current nominee, Mr. Beaman, would bring considerable experience in business operations to the Board. Mr. Beaman sold his successful automotive group in 2020 and now serves as chairman and CEO of Beaman Ventures.

“If confirmed, he must support and uphold each of the three fundamental responsibilities at TVA, which has served the people of the Tennessee Valley well for decades.”

