Chairman Capito Applauds White House’s Ending of CAFE Standards for American Cars

– Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, applauded the Trump administration’s overturning of the Biden-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Standards for American cars. The Biden CAFE Standards mandated a shift toward electric vehicles by model year 2031.

“The CAFE Standards—like the tailpipe rule that the Trump EPA has reversed and the California EV waiver that I worked hard to overturn—placed unnecessary burdens and higher prices on consumers. Democrats have used many different avenues, from blue state legislation to regulations at the EPA and Department of Transportation, to repeatedly attempt to force a transition to EVs that many Americans don’t want to buy. I applaud the Trump administration’s continued work to overturn these harmful regulations and instead prioritize consumer choice and affordability for the American people,” Chairman Capito said.

# # #