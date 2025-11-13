WEDC launches Talent Recruitment Grant Program to attract new residents

Applications open Jan. 5–31, 2026

MADISON, WI. NOV. 13, 2025 — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is announcing the launch of the Talent Recruitment Grant Program, a new initiative designed to support local efforts to attract new residents to Wisconsin with grants up to $500,000 per project. Backed by a $5 million allocation under the 2025-27 biennial state budget, the program will begin accepting applications on Jan. 5, 2026, with the window closing on Jan. 31, 2026.

The Talent Recruitment Grant Program aims to empower municipalities and nonprofit organizations to develop innovative strategies that encourage individuals and families to relocate to Wisconsin communities. The program is part of a broader effort to strengthen the state’s workforce, support economic development, and enhance community vitality.

“This grant program represents a bold step forward in ensuring Wisconsin remains a top destination for talent,” said Sam Rikkers, deputy secretary and chief operating officer of WEDC, the state’s lead economic development agency. “By investing in local initiatives, we’re giving communities the tools they need to showcase the unique opportunities and quality of life Wisconsin offers.”

Eligible applicants include cities, villages, towns, and counties located in Wisconsin as well as American Indian Tribes and bands within the state. Nonprofit organizations whose mission aligns with economic development, workforce and talent development, or community development can also apply.

Applicants are encouraged to propose creative and locally tailored initiatives. These could include relocation incentives, marketing campaigns, community engagement strategies, or partnerships with employers and educational institutions. The structure of each initiative is left open to allow for flexibility and innovation.

WEDC encourages interested organizations to begin planning their proposals now. Program guidelines, eligibility criteria, and application instructions are available on the WEDC website. WEDC will host a webinar for potential applicants on December 2, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.. Register for the informational webinar.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the creative ideas that communities and organizations bring forward,” Rikkers said. “This is a chance to think big and build initiatives that make a lasting impact.”

For questions about the Talent Recruitment Grant Program, contact WEDC at trgp@wedc.org.