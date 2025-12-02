Submit Release
Governor Newsom issues statement on Stockton mass shooting

As more details emerge about this horrific shooting, my heart is with the families of the victims and the entire Stockton community. No child should ever have their life taken from them.

I’ve ordered flags at the State Capitol to fly at half-staff to honor the children we mourn and stand with the community as it grieves.

Governor Gavin Newsom

