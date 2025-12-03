California announces new online portal to report misconduct by federal agent

“The Trump Administration is engaging in a campaign of terror and fear that has left some California communities scared to go about their daily lives. From unmarked military-style vehicles to detainments that more closely resemble kidnappings, Californians are rightly concerned that federal agents may be crossing the line and abusing their authority. The President’s actions these past 10 months only lend support to this conclusion,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Let me be clear: Federal agents can enforce federal laws, and no one should interfere with them doing their job. But they must also do so lawfully and in compliance with the Constitution. If you believe a federal agent is acting unlawfully, you can report it to my office at oag.ca.gov/report-misconduct.”

Please be advised that submitting information in or filing a complaint in the portal does not mean that the Attorney General will necessarily take any particular action on your complaint. The Attorney General is prohibited by law from representing private individuals or providing legal advice, legal research, or legal analysis to private individuals, including in immigration proceedings. You may obtain a referral to a certified lawyer referral service by calling the State Bar at 1-866-442-2529 or via its website. If you cannot afford a private attorney, you may consider contacting your local legal aid office. For a referral, visit this link and click on the Find Legal Assistance tab. If you believe you are witnessing a crime in progress, you should call 911 or your local law enforcement agency and report it; the Portal does not constitute formal reporting of a crime to a law enforcement agency, and will not result in an immediate law enforcement response.

Holding the federal government accountable

Since January 20, 2025, California, through the California Department of Justice, has filed 48 lawsuits challenging the Trump Administration’s illegal actions: protecting California’s funding, programs, and services; safeguarding Californians’ constitutional rights; and preventing the wholesale dismantling of the federal government.

Among other decisions, California has secured final rulings blocking the Trump Administration’s effort to unlawfully impose immigration enforcement requirements on billions of dollars in annual transportation and homeland security grants. The state secured full and permanent relief for California schools in its lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s withholding of over $900 million in funding at the start of the school year. Most recently, California secured a permanent court order barring the Trump Administration from deploying the California National Guard to Portland.

The state has also secured preliminary relief in the vast majority of cases in which it was sought and where a court has issued a ruling. California has successfully blocked President Trump’s unconstitutional attacks on voting; safeguarded the constitutional right to birthright citizenship; stopped the Trump Administration’s attempt to impose cruel new restrictions on access to public benefit programs like Head Start based on immigration status; and prevented it from allowing ICE to comb through the private data of Medicaid recipients or from bullying states into turning over the data of SNAP recipients.

The state has also increased funding to protect people’s due process rights under federal law in immigration proceedings and deportation proceedings. This helps protect Californians and their loved ones against wrongful detentions and deportations.

California stands for its people

President Trump and Stephen Miller’s immigration agenda is built on arbitrary quotas with evident disdain for due process, safety and Americans’ rights. In California, their tactics have terrorized communities, traumatized students and workers, disrupted businesses, and endangered public safety for American citizens.

Governor Newsom recently signed into law additional measures that build upon the nation’s strongest laws to protect Californians from reckless tactics being employed by rogue federal immigration officers at the bidding of Stephen Miller.

Families will be notified when immigration enforcement comes on school campuses, and student information and classrooms are protected from ICE and CBP — and require a judicial warrant or court order to be accessed. Emergency rooms and other nonpublic areas in a public hospital are off limits to immigration enforcement without a judicial warrant or court order, and immigration information collected by a health care provider is protected as medical information. Licensed childcare facilities and state preschools will not collect immigration-related information from students and families, and families’ private information is further protected.

Earlier this year, the Governor met with business owners and faith leaders in the Los Angeles area to discuss the economic and societal impact indiscriminate federal immigration actions have had on their communities.