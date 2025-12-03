Case follows large-scale investigation by GDC, GBI and AG’s Gang Prosecution Unit

BARROW COUNTY, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that his Gang Prosecution Unit has convicted 16 members of the 1-8 Trey Gangster Bloods following a large-scale investigation into violent crimes, drug trafficking, and gang recruitment as directed from inside and outside of prison. Among those convicted was Jamar Ramsay, the statewide leader of 1-8 Trey who is currently serving a life sentence at Hays State Prison in Georgia for a previous murder charge. While incarcerated, Ramsay directed other defendants to engage in criminal activity to further the 1-8 Trey enterprise. Ramsay, along with other defendants, also engaged in electronic communication regarding the recruitment of children into the gang and the packaging, shipping, sale, and distribution of controlled substances, cell phones, and other contraband items into a state correctional facility.

All 16 defendants have been convicted of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act for acts committed between January 2019 and October 2022 in California and the following Georgia counties: Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bulloch, Candler, Chattooga, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Monroe and Walton. Four of the defendants were also convicted of additional charges. This includes Brantavious Sims, who was convicted of Murder for the shooting death of Lane Bullard in Barrow County in April 2022.

Both Sims and Ramsay were found guilty of all charges brought against them following a 24-day trial in Barrow County. The Jury returned its verdict on Nov. 24, 2025. All other defendants entered pleas over a period of two years.

“By working with our partners at GDC and GBI, we have successfully shut down a violent gang that was operating both inside and outside our prisons – ordering hits on its rivals, trafficking fentanyl in our neighborhoods, and recruiting our children into a life of violent crime,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “This is exactly why we created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit, and it’s why we have to be able to jam contraband cell phones in prisons and jails. We’re grateful for the support of Governor Kemp, and we’ll continue fighting each day to keep Georgians safe.”

Currently, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) prohibits state and local governments from jamming contraband cell phones in prisons and jails. Carr fought the Biden administration over this issue for years, with the new FCC Commissioner recently issuing a proposal to reverse this outdated policy for good.

“Three years ago, I was proud to stand alongside Attorney General Carr and the hardworking GBI and GDC teams when they first announced the indictment of these dangerous criminals,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Today, I’m equally proud to congratulate them on the full conviction of these 16 gang members. The tireless commitment of these law enforcement partners makes our communities safer, and we’re thankful for their impactful work.”

This case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Attorney General Cara Convery, who leads the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit, and Assistant Attorneys General McKenzie Gray and Ashton Jordan. It was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) Gang Task Force and the Georgia Department of Corrections’ (GDC) Office of Professional Standards Investigative Division and Security Threat Group Unit, along with the assistance of the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“This investigation proves that those who attempt to run criminal enterprises from inside our prisons will be found and held accountable,” said GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Through collaboration with our state partners, we are committed to disrupting gang activity at every level and ensuring that Georgia’s prisons cannot be used as command centers for violent crime.”

“This conviction serves as a clear message that violent crime and gang activity have no place in our communities,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey. “It shows what can be accomplished when law enforcement works together with determination and purpose. We remain committed to working alongside our federal, state, and local partners to pursue and disrupt the plans of those who threaten our communities through gang violence.”

1-8 Trey Gangster Bloods

The 1-8 Trey Gangster Bloods originated in the Bronx borough of New York City and joined the national Bloods Gang umbrella in 1994. It became one of the original sets of the United Blood Nation, which was formed in the Rikers Island Correctional Facility in New York.

Racketeering Conspiracy

As members of the 1-8 Trey Gangster Bloods, the defendants conspired together to illegally obtain money, weapons, and property through a pattern of racketeering activity that includes 136 overt and predicate acts, such as:

Prison Communications Regarding Gang Recruitment, Drug Distribution and Violence:

In October 2019, Jamar Ramsay engaged in electronic communication with several of the defendants regarding recruitment for 1-8 Trey, which he referred to as “breeding.” Specifically, Ramsay encouraged the gang to “start breeding like krazy” and “start snatxhing everything up.” In those messages, Ramsay also directed members of the gang to focus on youth, stating, “We want youth bexause it’s a youth movement.”

In January 2021, Jamar Ramsay was found to be in possession of a contraband cell phone at a state correctional facility in Tattnall County and used the phone to communicate with other members of 1-8 Trey.

In July 2021, Jamar Ramsay communicated with Taurris Taylor and threatened to assault a GDC employee by “wetting him up.”

On multiple occasions, Jamar Ramsay engaged in electronic communication with several of the defendants to discuss the packaging and shipping of cell phones and tobacco into a state correctional facility, the sale and distribution of controlled substances in Hays State Prison, and money transactions for bringing contraband into a state correctional facility.

In April 2022, Jamar Ramsay, Taurris Taylor, and Nicholas Wiseman used the electronic call platform Securus to discuss Brantavious Sims’ involvement in a homicide, the impact it would have on 1-8 Trey, and the debts owed by Sims to Wiseman.

In May 2022, Nicholas Wiseman and Jamar Ramsay communicated via text message about the recruitment of children into 1-8 Trey, with Wiseman stating: “I’m working on it I be buying the neighborhood kids icecream wen the truck come out there And im planing to put together a big cookout for the hood Once I get this bread back up.”

In May 2022, Jamar Ramsayused the electronic call platform Securus to discuss active conflicts with 1-8 Trey, with Ramsay telling Quintavius Render he has the “green light” for a gang rival and “he got to get smashed.”

Gang Recruitment Outside of Prison:

In May 2022, Kenneth Searcy and Akeem Lanier used Instagram to share and post an ad for a “Metter Block Party” to target children as a recruitment event for 1-8 Trey.

Violence Outside of Prison:

In June 2019, Jamar Ramsay committed Aggravated Assault against Jermaine Young and Durell Lewis using a homemade weapon and resulting in serious bodily injury.

In June 2020, Akeem Lanier and Dexcadrick Graddy committed Arson in the First Degree in Laurens County by knowingly causing, encouraging, and hiring another person to set fire to a home and vehicle in Dublin.

In April 2022, Brantavious Sims and Nicholas Wiseman communicated via text message about acquiring a firearm from a rival gang by way of robbery.

In April 2022, Brantavious Sims committed the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Assault by fatally shooting Lane Bullard in Barrow County.

In July 2022, Nigel Harvey committed Aggravated Assault by shooting at Jarvis Roberson in Athens-Clarke County.

In August 2022, Nigel Harvey unlawfully took an iPhone and U.S. currency by use of force or fear from an individual in Riverside, California.

Drug Distribution and Trafficking Outside of Prison:

In February 2021, Dexcadrick Graddy committed the felony offenses of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Cocaine and Fentanyl in Laurens County.

In July 2021, Quentin Walker unlawfully possessed Fentanyl in Laurens County.

In October and November 2021, Nigel Harvey unlawfully sold Cocaine and an imitation controlled substance in Barrow County.

In September 2022, Antwon Sutton committed the offense of Trafficking in Marijuana in Fulton County. Sutton also sold Cocaine in Barrow County and unlawfully obtained a stolen firearm.

Convictions and Sentences

The defendants in this case, along with their convictions and sentences, are listed below.

Jamar Ramsay (aka “Supreme”), age 42, in custody at Hays State Prison in Georgia:

On Nov. 24, 2025, Ramsay was convicted of all charges brought against him following a 24-day Jury trial in Barrow County. He was sentenced to an additional 60 years in prison.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Brantavious Sims (aka “Trap” or “BJ”), age 22:

On Nov. 24, 2025, Sims was convicted of all charges brought against him after a 24-day Jury trial in Barrow County. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole plus 25 years.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Malice Murder

2 counts of Felony Murder

1 count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

1 count of Purchase of Marijuana

Nicholas Wiseman (aka “Necco”), age 34:

Wiseman pleaded guilty to the following charges in October 2025 and was sentenced to 40 years, with the first 25 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Wiseman is still facing separate charges in two cases brought by Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Athens-Clarke County.

Taurris Taylor (aka “Rich”), age 33:

Taylor pleaded guilty to the following charges in November 2023 and was sentenced to 15 years, with the first three years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

1 count of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Nigel Harvey (aka “Fredo”), age 25:

Harvey pleaded guilty to the following charges in July 2024 and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 15 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

5 counts of Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Sale of Cocaine

1 count of Sale of Marijuana

1 count of Illegal Substances within 1000 ft. of a Housing Project

1 count of Counterfeit Substances

In two separate cases brought by Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Athens-Clarke County, Harvey was also convicted of gang, assault, weapons, and other charges.

Maya Covert, age 34:

Covert pleaded guilty to the following charges in November 2023 and was sentenced to 15 years of strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Kenneth Searcy (aka “BG”), age 34:

Searcy pleaded guilty to the following charges in October 2023 and was sentenced to 10 years, with the first two years to be served in prison and remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Akeem Lanier (aka “Kane”), age 37:

Lanier pleaded guilty to the following charges in April 2025 and was sentenced to 15 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Quintavius Render (aka “Brazy”), age 37:

Render pleaded guilty to the following charges in April 2024 and was sentenced to 15 years, with the first four years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Dexcadrick Graddy (aka “Biggz”), age 28:

Graddy pleaded guilty to the following charges in January 2024 and was sentenced to 15 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Quentin Walker, Jr. (aka “Don Q”), age 37:

Walker, Jr. pleaded guilty to the following charges in September 2025 and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first eight years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Ritasha Ogburn (aka “Boots”), age 34:

Ogburn pleaded guilty to the following charges in September 2023 and was sentenced to 10 years, with the first year to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Tonisha Wilson (aka “Princess”), age 33:

Wilson pleaded guilty to the following charges in October 2023 and was sentenced to 10 years, with the first year to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Kalip Sherman (aka “Don Man”), age 27:

Sherman pleaded guilty to the following charges in February 2024 and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first five years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

In a separate case brought by Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Athens-Clarke County, Sherman was also convicted of gang, meth, marijuana, and weapons charges.

Aaron Smith (aka “Gotti”), age 33:

Smith pleaded guilty to the following charges in October 2025 and was sentenced to 10 years, with the first 150-160 months to be served in detention and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

Antwon Sutton (aka “ODogg”), age 29:

Sutton pleaded guilty to the following charges in April 2025 and was sentenced to 20 years, with the first 10 years to be served in prison and the remainder on strict probation.

1 count of Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act

A copy of the initial indictment, obtained in October 2022, can be found here .

The State’s case against one final defendant, Ralph Alicea, who is alleged to be a national leader of 1-8 Trey, is active and ongoing. Alicea is currently serving life in prison at Attica State Prison in New York.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

In 2022, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since it began its historic work on July 1, 2022, the Gang Prosecution Unit has investigated and prosecuted cases in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, Bibb, Bryan, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Fulton, Gwinnett, Laurens, Lowndes, Muscogee, Richmond, Spalding, Thomas, Upson and Washington counties, with more than 120 convictions secured across the state.

Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit is based in Atlanta, with regional, satellite prosecutors and investigators in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah and Southeast Georgia.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, his White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit, and his Organized Retail Crime Unit.