ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr’s Consumer Protection Division is encouraging Georgians to shop safely this holiday season and look out for scams that could hurt their wallet or lead to identity theft.

“Criminals will do whatever they can to cheat and steal from Georgia shoppers, particularly with the increase in spending and charitable donations this time of year,” warns Carr. “Our Consumer Protection Division is offering key tips and resources to help Georgians keep their costs low and their finances safe, and we stand ready to assist any consumer who thinks they’ve encountered a scam.”

Is It Really a Sale?

Some retailers will try to lure in customers by deceptively advertising that their merchandise is on sale, when, in fact, the prices were never actually reduced. Other times a retailer will mislead consumers by showing an inflated “list price” or “compare to” price when, in reality, the higher prices shown don’t accurately reflect the store’s original prices or the typical market price for the items. So, it’s important to comparison shop. You can look at similar items in other stores or websites.

There are also websites and mobile apps that will help you compare prices quickly and easily. Below are several that PC Magazine recommends:

Amazon App : From the Amazon app, you can tap the heart next to any Amazon product you're considering to save it to your list and get an alert when the price drops. The app can also be used to scan an item when you're in a store to find it on Amazon and check its price.

BuyVia : Shows you the latest deals and coupons and lets you navigate to a barcode scanner that can be used in stores to find the best prices at nearby shops or online. You can also use the app to create price alerts for when an item you’re interested in drops to the price you’ve set.

Price.com : With website and mobile app versions, Price.com lets you compare prices at major retailers by typing in a search, using the barcode scanner, or uploading or taking a photo of an item. When you open the app, you'll find lots of coupons to use online and in stores for dozens of retailers and services. Plus, if you're waiting to purchase an item at a certain price, you can set a price alert.

Shop Savvy : Scan or search for items and see how much they are in-store and online. You can also see when there are sales at major stores, and you can compare prices from tons of retailers. A nice feature of ShopSavvy is that you can track prices on a graph to see how they fluctuate, which lets you time and plan your purchases.

Other Tips for Safe Shopping During the Holidays