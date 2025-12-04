The Matzo Project x Fatty Sundays: A Very Limited, Very Chocolatey, Very 'Don’t Tell Your Uncle Marty' Collab

Milk chocolate-dipped matzo chips with a perfectly excessive amount of rainbow sprinkles or buttercrunch bits.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Matzo Project , the brand that took matzo from cardboard to craveable, is rolling out a (very) limited run of sweet, salty, and wildly unnecessary (but also extremely necessary) Chocolate-Dipped Matzo Chips The Matzo Project teamed up with chocolate-covered everything experts Fatty Sundays to enrobe their crunchity salted matzo chips in extra rich, double creamy milk chocolate and then coat them in what can only be described as a somewhat excessive but somehow perfect amount of rainbow sprinkles or buttercrunch bits.They’re limited. They’re edition-y. They’re even better than you’re already imagining they’re going to be.These truly scrumpy, chocolate-covered matzo chips will be sold in two-pack bundles on both brands’ websites (MSRP $8.99), and as six-count cases for retailers on each brand’s Faire storefront.They’re holiday-ready, bound to earn every gift-giver hero status, and as Uncle Marty demonstrated after “just a nibble,” typically gone long before the doorbell rings.“Our Matzo Chips didn’t ask to be this fancy,” said Crystal Bennett of The Matzo Project. “But once Fatty Sundays dipped them in their chocolate, there was no going back. Honestly, we’re all just trying to keep our hands off the sample pile.”“We didn’t want to start any snack drama… but now our chocolate-covered pretzels are getting jealous. These matzo chips are THAT good,” said Ali Zmishlany of Fatty Sundays.The Chocolate-Dipped Matzo Chips drop next week and when they’re gone… THEY’RE GONE. So for chipssake, don’t sleep on this one.Until they sell out, both flavors of Milk Chocolate-Dipped Matzo Chips can be found at: www.MatzoProject.com and www.FattySundays.com

