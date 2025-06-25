The Matzo Project goes gluten-free and Passover-full with four new Kosher-for-Passover year-round favorites

The Matzo Project’s new launch brings gluten-free, Kosher for Passover deliciousness to everyday faves: pancake, brownie, cake mixes, and a matzo ball soup kit.

We believe Jewish-inspired foods deserve better. This launch isn’t just gluten-free and Kosher for Passover – it’s made to delight and nourish, year-round.” — Kevin Rodriguez

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Matzo Project, the brand that took matzo from cardboard to craveable, is launching four new gluten-free, Kosher for Passover SKUs: three baking mixes and a matzo ball soup kit. Even Grandma admits they’re pretty impressive.Here’s what’s new:• Anytime Pancake Mix – Light, golden, and perfectly stackable. This versatile, gluten-free batter makes delicate, almost crepe-like pancakes, crispity waffles, and even crunchy-crusted donuts anytime you need ‘em.• Just Because Brownie Mix – Deeply chocolatey, rich, and the star of your next potluck. These gluten-free brownies bake up super-moist with that perfect crinkly top. No excuse necessary.• Who Needs a Reason? Golden Cake Mix – A soft, velvety dream of a gluten-free cake that makes every day a holiday. Frost it, sprinkle it, or just grab a fork and dig in.• Surprisingly Delicious Matzo Ball Soup Kit – The Matzo Project’s original, vegan broth, now with fluffy, can’t-tell-the-difference matzo balls, perfect for gluten-free and Kosher for Passover diets.The best part? You’d never know they’re gluten-free. No sandy textures, no weird aftertaste, no sacrifice necessary. Just ridiculously good, ready-to-make kits that work for everyone — all year long.Just like all other Matzo Project offerings, these new products are nut-free, dairy-free, and vegan, while also catering to the gluten-free community and those keeping strictly Kosher for Passover.This new launch reflects The Matzo Project’s mission to reimagine traditionally Jewish foods for a broader audience – and raise the bar on flavor, texture, and joy at the table.The new line made its debut at the KeHE Holiday Show in Chicago and will appear at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City later this month. Retail and online rollout begins in August 2025, with products hitting shelves across the U.S. and Canada – from kosher, gluten-free, deli, and baking aisles to independent specialty shops – as well as online at www.matzoproject.com

