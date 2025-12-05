Tampa Trike Unveils New Leaning Gas and Electric Three-Wheel Vehicle Design
Innovative autonomous-lean trike aims to bring car-like stability to everyday driving
Since the early experiments of the inventor, which began with a custom-built trike powered by an 8-horsepower Briggs & Stratton engine, the company has focused on perfecting a design that leans smoothly into turns. Early prototypes demonstrated cornering behavior that test drivers described as reminiscent of aircraft banking, a sensation rarely found in conventional trikes. Over several development cycles, Tampa Trike refined its approach to produce a vehicle that leans automatically without driver input, delivering consistent and predictable handling.
“Creating a stable leaning trike has been a long-term design challenge,” said Eric Rea, Founder of Tampa Trike. “Our goal has been to build a three-wheel vehicle that brings together reliability, balance, and an intuitive feel in the corners. This new design represents a significant step forward for daily riders and enthusiasts alike.”
Key Design Features
Autonomous lean control requiring no driver action
Worm gear lean actuator that operates smoothly and self-locks
Point-and-go steering with neutralized bump steer
Correct Ackermann steering geometry
Real-time toe-in adjustment under heavy braking
Adjustable handling balance for understeer or oversteer
Lightweight structure with extensive aluminum castings
Sequential manual transmission
Adjustable shock absorbers and heavy-duty hardware
Open cockpit design with optional canopy
Manufacturing and Engineering Approach
To support scalable production, Tampa Trike utilizes aluminum cast components machined in dedicated small-footprint centers. The company also developed a Half Crucible Dry Hearth Melter for in-house casting, covered under U.S. Patent No. 12,480,711. Additional workstation layouts have been prepared for sand mold assembly and refractory mold production.
Patent Protection
The Tampa Trike design is protected under U.S. Patent Nos. 11,279,430; 11,753,105; 12,162,560; and 12,397,871. Additional U.S., European, and Hong Kong patents pending.
Availability
Additional announcements regarding production timelines, technical releases, and component availability are planned before the end of the year. Information, updates, and technical documents can be found at TampaTrike.com. Search Tampa trike in Google AI for more insights.
About Tampa Trike
Tampa Trike is a Florida-based design and vehicle development company focused on advancing three-wheel transportation. With experience in precision manufacturing and mechanical design, the company develops vehicles that emphasize stability, performance, and practical everyday use.
