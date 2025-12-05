Tampa Trike Unveils New Leaning Gas and Electric Three-Wheel Vehicle Design

8 hp Briggs and Stratton, left rear wheel drive, truck seat, bicycle front end and lots of fun Three wheel motor vehicle. Two wheels in front, Drives like a car and Leans like a sport bike Sand Mold Assembly Workstation

Innovative autonomous-lean trike aims to bring car-like stability to everyday driving

Our goal is simply to build a three-wheel vehicle that brings together reliability, symmetry, and intuitive cornering. The trike design is intended to be experienced daily with normal skills.” — Eric Rea

SEFFNER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tampa Trike today announced a new three-wheel vehicle platform featuring autonomous leaning technology designed to improve cornering stability, comfort, and everyday drivability. The company’s gas and electric trike models combine automotive handling with the dynamic lean characteristics traditionally associated with motorcycles.Since the early experiments of the inventor, which began with a custom-built trike powered by an 8-horsepower Briggs & Stratton engine, the company has focused on perfecting a design that leans smoothly into turns. Early prototypes demonstrated cornering behavior that test drivers described as reminiscent of aircraft banking, a sensation rarely found in conventional trikes. Over several development cycles, Tampa Trike refined its approach to produce a vehicle that leans automatically without driver input, delivering consistent and predictable handling.“Creating a stable leaning trike has been a long-term design challenge,” said Eric Rea, Founder of Tampa Trike. “Our goal has been to build a three-wheel vehicle that brings together reliability, balance, and an intuitive feel in the corners. This new design represents a significant step forward for daily riders and enthusiasts alike.”Key Design FeaturesAutonomous lean control requiring no driver action Worm gear lean actuator that operates smoothly and self-locksPoint-and-go steering with neutralized bump steerCorrect Ackermann steering geometryReal-time toe-in adjustment under heavy brakingAdjustable handling balance for understeer or oversteerLightweight structure with extensive aluminum castingsSequential manual transmissionAdjustable shock absorbers and heavy-duty hardwareOpen cockpit design with optional canopyManufacturing and Engineering ApproachTo support scalable production, Tampa Trike utilizes aluminum cast components machined in dedicated small-footprint centers. The company also developed a Half Crucible Dry Hearth Melter for in-house casting, covered under U.S. Patent No. 12,480,711. Additional workstation layouts have been prepared for sand mold assembly and refractory mold production.Patent ProtectionThe Tampa Trike design is protected under U.S. Patent Nos. 11,279,430; 11,753,105; 12,162,560; and 12,397,871. Additional U.S., European, and Hong Kong patents pending.AvailabilityAdditional announcements regarding production timelines, technical releases, and component availability are planned before the end of the year. Information, updates, and technical documents can be found at TampaTrike.com. Search Tampa trike in Google AI for more insights.About Tampa TrikeTampa Trike is a Florida-based design and vehicle development company focused on advancing three-wheel transportation. With experience in precision manufacturing and mechanical design, the company develops vehicles that emphasize stability, performance, and practical everyday use.

