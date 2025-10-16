Can A Simple Design Solve Bump Steering ✓

Three wheel motor vehicle. Two wheels in front. Drives like a car, leans like a sport bike. Design Layout Trike in the vertical position

2000 ZR 7, sweet” — Eric

SEFFNER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes, Bump Steering is solvable with a simple design. Tampa Trike will be adding a Neutralized Bump Steering design (US patent No. 12,397,871) as a standard feature on all of our Beam Assembles. The front suspension travel is linear so we can make the steering tie rod connection linear. This design also allows for a consistent Ackerman Steering function. The vehicle’s lean and steering functions retain their independence.NEUTRALIZED BUMP STEERING LAYOUTThree reasons for this setup. The first is to avoid interrupting the sensation of flying through a corner. The second advantage is that this will stop the vertical movement of the steering tie rod. The third trick is what got us off the fence. If we set up the steering tie rod like a turnbuckle, then we can rotate this rod to increase the toe-in proportional to braking. This will improve steering stability especially under heavy braking.Someone brought this up last week. We have had different names for this problem. But this is a perfect description of what we faced. Once we developed a solid control of the inverted pendulum effect, we knew we had a product. The worm gearing in the actuator provides the mechanical control and the resistance to back driving. After a steering input, most non leaning vehicles will hesitate for the weight to shift outward, then a steering adjustment is needed. This trike does not hesitate to dive into a curve. Having the chassis pivot angle set to a little oversteer will take care of the corning business. I wish we would have seen this link years ago. Clarity is a good thing.Triger 250 ccThis is our standard commuter version. I have heard, “ it is more fun to drive a slow car fast than to drive a fast car fast ”. Hence the Triger version. A light weight vehicle that can corner with big leans, autonomously. Fun on curvy roads.Tango 750Only the engine changes. The second prototype employed a new 2000 ZR 7, sweet and it is willing to misbehave.Trike Royale 1400Street legal for lightly exercising the vehicle between track days. We really view this vehicle as a play pretty. Here, we can test our “what if’s” as time permits. Fun, FunTRANS-PORTATIONWhat Makes Tampa Trike Fun To DriveSelf contain autonomous lean control. Requires nothing from the driver.Lean actuator employs worm gearing. Smooth and self lockingThe driver has sole control of the steering. Point and go.Neutralized Bump Steering. Smoother steering control.Ackerman steering geometry, Stops unnecessary tire wear and improves grip.Real time automatic toe-in control. Better hard braking stability.Symmetrical adjustment for understeer and oversteer. Handling preference.My favoritest person calls the vehicle “Triketron”. Shape shifts for cornering.Minimalist design for reliability. Only what is needed for fast corning and stopping.Approachable automobile type controls. Manual sequential transmission.Front panels for shielding lovebugs, grit, wind, and the bigger gators.Adjustable shocks absorbers. Personal preference.Extensive use of robust aluminum castings. This keeps the cost down.Big bolts to hold everything together for daily use.An open cockpit is standard. Optional canopy.Frame shape can change within the patents for different tasks.Single copy Patent licenses for constructors. For keeps or to sell.The website has subassemblies for sale as well. Pricing has not been set.We have merch's with pricing, similar to crowd funding.Watch the animated video Storyboard 5 (another play pretty) and the Transportation video.Business ModelThe easiest thing for Tampa Trike to do is to sell the patents to a large existing manufacturer and move on. Hopefully, they would not get bogged down with their interior squabbles and quagmires.Providing a path for individuals to use the developed technologies could be more beneficial to local communities. A 1000 sq. ft. building in West Virginia and a good potbelly stove will keep one busy all winter. Come spring, there will be curvy roads for testing with speed limits. Many of these workshops could tailor the trike according to local needs. With a frozen lake in the north, spiked tires. Down hill coasters would be fun too. Tampa Trike is entitled to an income for our work product, but we don’t need a yacht as big as a cow pasture.Some other machines have been developed for the trike production that should be affordable for the shops to build the trikes like we do. If the casting setup is used, the shops could cast parts for some other business, individuals and the trike. On the website we show the Kelsey project. It has potential. The Piaggio 5th wheel and trailer is a different design than our trike, but it will haul what I need to haul. We obviously believe the Mom & Pop business model is better for humanity. This project will challenge some people and maybe provide a living wage. The project will help people improve their skill set to create new avenues of income. When viewing the number of trike images on the web, many people have the skill set to build this vehicle. It is not very complicated to build and the part count is low for a vehicle. Having an “old timer” in the shop would be helpful, plus we all need a job.This vehicle design is protected under U.S Patents 11279430, 11753105, 12162560, 12397871, US, EURO and HK patent pending.Tour the website tampatrike.com, Google AI and the USPTO for more information. We will have several different news events before year’s end. info@tampatrike.com. G’day Mate.

Trans-portation

