Reese Goode Steps Into the Spotlight with her Debut EP Truth

Reese Goode’s debut EP Truth delivers emotional country-pop storytelling inspired by real teenage moments and powerful female influences.

These songs came from my heart, and I hope listeners hear their own stories in them.” — Reese Goode

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listen to Truth HERE

Rising country-pop singer-songwriter Reese Goode releases her highly anticipated debut EP, Truth, a six-track collection that introduces the eighteen-year-old as one of country music’s most exciting new storytellers. Produced by Don Miggs and featuring lyrics written by Reese, Truth blends polished production with the emotional candor of 2000s country pop, exploring the defining moments of adolescence with a clarity and maturity far beyond Goode’s years.

Texas-raised and influenced by powerhouses such as Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, and Reba McEntire, Goode has been writing and performing since childhood. Her debut EP captures the pivotal experiences of growing up from first heartbreaks, to shifting friendships, and trying to fit in. Each track is rooted in real moments from Goode’s high school years, translated into songwriting that is both vivid and universally resonant.

Early critics have praised the project’s honesty and craftsmanship. Acoustic Journeys writes, “This confessional country-pop anthem delivers a poignant reflection on love’s complexities, where sharp storytelling and melodic warmth create an instant, relatable connection. As a recurring artist, [Reese continues] to master the art of blending emotional honesty with accessible sound, crafting music that resonates deeply with listeners navigating their own heartscapes.”

With its blend of heartfelt lyricism, modern country-pop energy, and a strong sense of identity, Truth marks Goode’s bold entrance into the country music landscape. It positions her as a breakout artist to watch in 2026 and beyond.

For more information visit https://www.reesegoode.com

Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

For press inquiries, please contact JV Agency

press@jvagency.co

