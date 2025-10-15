Reese Goode Drops Honest, Unapologetic New Single That Ain’t Love

That Ain't Love - Press shot

A heartfelt anthem about knowing your worth, Reese Goode’s “That Ain’t Love” blends raw honesty with soulful country storytelling.

Rising singer-songwriter Reese Goode is taking the country scene by storm with her upcoming debut EP, Truth.

Rising singer-songwriter Reese Goode is taking the country scene by storm with her upcoming debut EP, Truth. Building momentum from her first three singles–which have collectively earned over 260,000 streams on Spotify–Goode unveils her fourth single, “That Ain’t Love,” a track that captures the bittersweet realization that sometimes love means letting go.

Texas-raised Reese Goode began her journey as a musician early in childhood, rooted in her love of guitar, singing, and songwriting. She is deeply influenced by the country artists she grew up listening to, such as Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Miranda Lambert.

“That Ain’t Love,” produced by Don Miggs and written by Reese, offers a heartfelt reflection on realizing that a relationship has run its course, yet still wishing the other person the best. Blending honest lyricism with soulful country instrumentation, the track highlights Goode’s ability to turn personal moments into universally relatable songs. Her sound brings a refreshing authenticity to today’s country landscape, blending nostalgic storytelling with a modern edge that feels both familiar and new. Sharing her inspiration behind “That Ain’t Love,” Reese explains, “This is a song that I wrote about a relationship. When you start to feel like you and that person don’t really work anymore, but you still hope they get everything they want in life.”

Through “That Ain’t Love,” Goode hopes listeners find the courage to recognize their own self-worth and walk away from a relationship that no longer feels loving. She hopes her listeners will stand tall, find peace, and in her own words, say, “I’m leaving tonight.”



