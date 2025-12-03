Audrey Ray Announces Dual Vinyl Record Release Shows — Orion Township & Ann Arbor

Audrey Ray

From Michigan Roots to Nashville Sound - Audrey Ray’s story is one of talent, determination, and hometown pride.

One day I just decided to take a chance and send him my demo—and that simple email changed everything.” — Audrey Ray

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan-born country artist Audrey Ray returns home for not one, but two special Vinyl Record Release Concerts celebrating her latest music collaborations with Nashville’s best and Detroit’s finest.

The first show takes place Friday, December 5, 2025, at 20 Front Street in Orion Township (Doors 7:30 PM | Show 8 PM), followed by a second release celebration on February 4, 2026, at The Ark in Ann Arbor. (tickets on sale this week).

These milestone performances mark the official launch of Audrey’s new vinyl record—pressed locally in partnership with Detroit’s iconic Third Man Records—and showcase the next evolution of one of Michigan’s brightest country music voices.

Audrey Ray’s story is one of talent, determination, and hometown pride. Born and raised in Michigan, Audrey’s journey began in church choirs and coffee shops before she was even a teenager. By high school, she was fronting her own full band, performing throughout Michigan and steadily building a loyal fanbase.

Her signature sound—a blend of Nashville polish and Midwestern grit—has taken her from local stages to national attention. Along the way, she’s worked with an impressive roster of producers and musicians who helped shape her career.

Collaborations with Country’s Best

In May 2024, Audrey recorded her original songs “’68 Mustang” and “Sparks” with Kent Wells, the Grammy-nominated producer known for his long-time collaboration with Dolly Parton. The partnership marked a major leap forward in her artistry and connected Audrey directly to one of her musical idols.

“I had kept Kent’s business card for years after meeting him in Nashville,” Ray recalls. “One day I just decided to take a chance and send him my demo—and that simple email changed everything.”

Since then, Audrey has recorded five original songs with Wells and collaborated on two cinematic music videos for “Sparks” and “’68 Mustang”, both filmed in partnership with Revo Media in Grand Rapids.

Before her Nashville chapter, Audrey worked closely with Tim and Andy Patalan, Detroit rock legends known for their band SPONGE. Together they produced her earlier track, “Temporary Fix,” further grounding her sound in Michigan’s music heritage.

A Breakout Year

2025 has been a breakout year for Audrey Ray. This summer, she opened for country legend Clint Black at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre in Detroit, one of the first country artists to perform on that iconic stage since it was renamed. Clint even shared a photo with Audrey on his Facebook page—introducing her to more than a million followers.

She also kicked off the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown at Pine Knob, performing alongside major acts including Dierks Bentley, LANCO, and Preston Cooper. “Playing the Hoedown was a dream come true,” says Ray. “I’ve been going since I was a kid. To be on that stage now, representing Michigan—it’s surreal.”

Vinyl Record Release Celebration

Audrey’s new vinyl album, produced by Kent Wells and pressed by Third Man Records in Detroit, is a celebration of her journey—bridging her Nashville experience with her Michigan roots. Fans can expect a mix of heartfelt storytelling, powerhouse vocals, and songs that honor the spirit of country while keeping her unmistakable edge.

About Audrey Ray

Audrey Ray is a rising country music singer-songwriter whose heartfelt lyrics and powerhouse voice blend small-town authenticity with Nashville energy. Her work with producers Kent Wells (Dolly Parton) and Tim Patalan (SPONGE) has solidified her as one of Michigan’s most promising musical exports. From opening for legends like Clint Black to headlining her own sold-out shows, Audrey continues to prove that you can build a country music career right from the heart of the Midwest.

More Information: www.audreyraymusic.com

