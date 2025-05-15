Female Founders Institute forms FFI Wealth to Redirect Flow of Capital to Women; Selects TactiveAdvisors as its Partner

The new entity, a Registered Investment Advisor platform, seeks to attract female advisors and support funding of women-owned businesses

This venture will significantly impact female founders and independent business women ,starting in the U.S. and then around the world,”
— Rose Vitale, Founder of FFI and the Managing Partner of DRA Family Office.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Female Founders Institute ( the “FFI) femalefoundersinstitute.org, an entity formed to support and empower female entrepreneurs, announces the formation of FFI Wealth, a Registered Investment Advisor devoted to help redirect the flow of capital to women.

FFI Wealth plans to service the more than 110,000 female independent wealth advisors in the U.S. and has strategically partnered with Tactive Advisors,(https://www.tactiveadvisors.com) to power its advisor platform. Tactive delivers a full ecosystem of advisor solutions, including behavioral finance-driven personalization; hyper-personalized investment models and real-time client insights and guidance; as well as many advisor support tools—from proposal generation to automated onboarding and an omni-channel digital marketing platform to ensure the growth of the advisors’ business.

“This venture will significantly impact female founders and independent business women, starting in the U.S. and then around the world,” said Rose Vitale, a noted telecom investor and the founder of FFI and the Managing Partner of DRA Family Office. DRA invests in early-stage companies in a variety of fields. FFI Wealth is an extension of Vitale’s mission to provide tailored resources specifically for women in business.

The FFI currently offers education, mentors and networking, like other groups that support women, but FFI Wealth will also drive capital and business development opportunities, which will truly differentiate its efforts to support female entrepreneurs. In addition, the FFI will open Innovation Hubs throughout the U.S., providing incubation opportunities and gathering places to anchor all of its support services on a local basis.

“Women are the new asset class,” said Vitale. “I believe that so strongly I’ve trademarked the phrase. But women have historically had trouble accessing the capital and support that are available to male entrepreneurs. We can fill those gaps through education, advocacy and capital formation opportunities.”

“We believe that unlocking capital access for women starts with empowering the advisors who serve them,” said Jim Vitalie, Partner and Executive Chairman of Tactive. “FFI Wealth shares our belief that the future of financial advice is personalized, and technology-driven. By combining our behavioral-finance tools and scalable advisor platform with FFI’s mission-driven community, we’re building something that will create generational impact.”

About FFI Wealth
FFI Wealth is a Registered Investment Advisor. Its mission is to attract female advisors and RIAs that share the common mission of supporting other female entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and provide education, mentoring and financial advice to women in general. FFI Wealth will also build private funds and make investments in businesses that meet its criteria to further its mission to redirect capital flow to women.

About Tactive Advisors
Tactive is “Your Partner for Growth.” Tactive provides an integrated ecosystem designed to help financial professionals grow faster with less friction. Our platform delivers everything advisors need in one place, from behavioral finance-driven planning and portfolio strategies to proposal automation, automated compliance forms and marketing content, an omni-channel digital marketing platform, and comprehensive back-office support. Tactive enables advisors to focus on what matters most: building relationships, growing their business, and delivering better outcomes for their clients.

Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Female Founders Institute forms FFI Wealth to Redirect Flow of Capital to Women; Selects TactiveAdvisors as its Partner

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
Company/Organization
Sari M Cicurel
4000 Winterset Lane
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, 48323
United States
+1 248-766-0945
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sari Cicurel is an in-demand publicist in metropolitan Detroit. She offers the public relations, communications, and marketing services you would expect from a big agency and partners it with the specialized attention of a boutique firm. For all her clients, Sari brings her passion, determination, and expertise so she can gain significant media exposure for her clients in broadcast, print, and online news outlets. All of her services can be identified on her website sarimcicurel.com. Her weekly podcast PR Weekly with Sari Cicurel is heard wherever you get your podcasts. She leverages her 30 years of experience to spearhead projects, social media strategies, event production, community relations campaigns, and marketing. Sari is a storyteller who cultivates a favorable public image for her clients in a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, restaurant, and hospitality, automotive, publishing, as well as in politics, professional services and for numerous non-profit organizations. Her current and past projects include clients such as Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, Red Dunn Kitchen & Cocktails, Trumbull & Porter Hotel, Profile by Sanford, Hill Gallery, Beyond Juice + Eatery, Detroit Axe, The Phluid Project and ASTOURI both based in New York, Curated Cincinnati, Pingree Detroit, Beer City Dog Biscuits, Lynn Hollander Designs, Richard Phillips Art Gallery and many retailers in SE Michigan. Sari is also active with many different non-profit organizations as she believes this work is the ultimate way to assist in telling a story. In addition to being the Executive Director at the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, she also works with The Emily Stillman Foundation, Alana Flu Foundation, ELLA Designs, Stand with Trans, Sib4Sib, and Yoga Moves MS.

More From This Author
Female Founders Institute forms FFI Wealth to Redirect Flow of Capital to Women; Selects TactiveAdvisors as its Partner
Paramount Builders a 1-800-HANSONS Company Announces its Ribbon Cutting in Roanoke, Virginia
The Alarming Ease of AI-Generated Fraud: Why a Fake Hotel Invoice Should Concern Us All
View All Stories From This Author