New Data Shows Growing Consumer Shift Toward At-Home Car Care Solutions
Veteran Owned Produxa is an all-in-one detail spray that cleans, protects and shines your vehicle in under 15 minutes and lasts for months.
Industry professionals report that more vehicle owners are choosing do-it-yourself options due to scheduling convenience, cost considerations, and advancements in protective coating technology. This trend reflects a broader movement toward products designed for quick application without specialized equipment.
“The at-home detailing segment has expanded over the past several years,” said a Produxa spokesperson. “Consumers are showing increased interest in products that fit into busy schedules and simplify routine maintenance.”
Shifts in Consumer Behavior
Drivers cite several reasons for adopting at-home maintenance products:
The desire for shorter maintenance time commitments
Increased availability of multi-purpose detailing solutions
A preference for maintaining vehicles at home rather than scheduling appointments
New formulations designed to provide surface protection for extended periods
About Produxa
Produxa is a U.S.-based developer of surface-care products, including its all-in-one detailing spray formulated to clean, protect, and enhance a vehicle’s exterior. The company focuses on creating solutions that can be used by both car enthusiasts and everyday drivers.
For more information, visit www.produxa.com
