Milestone Reached for Affordable Housing in Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a major milestone in the groundbreaking of East Adams Phase I, a $102 million affordable and mixed-income housing development that will create 132 modern, energy-efficient homes in the city of Syracuse. The project marks the first phase of the East Adams Neighborhood Transformation Plan, a comprehensive reinvestment strategy led by the Syracuse Housing Authority. East Adams Phase I replaces the outdated McKinney Manor public housing complex and represents a major step toward reconnecting the neighborhood as the State advances the plan to remove the city’s elevated Interstate 81. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved more than 1,400 affordable homes in Syracuse. East Adams Phase I continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“East Adams Phase I is the start of a new chapter for a neighborhood that was torn apart decades ago by the construction of the I-81 viaduct,” Governor Hochul said. “Today, we are committing to a future where families have high-quality homes, where historic injustices are addressed with meaningful investment and where Syracuse continues to grow as a vibrant, equitable and affordable community. These 132 new homes reflect our mission to expand housing opportunities across New York and uplift communities that have long deserved this kind of transformative investment.”

The development will be constructed on the former McKinney Manor site, an aging public housing complex with more than $17 million in deferred maintenance. Following demolition, the complex will be rebuilt with six new residential buildings, including two mid-rise apartment buildings and four townhome buildings. There will be 117 apartments affordable to households earning up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income. There will be 63 units supported by Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers administered by the Syracuse Housing Authority. All residents who temporarily relocate during construction will have a guaranteed right to return in accordance with the HUD Uniform Relocation Act.

East Adams Phase I will be an all-electric, highly-sustainable development and will incorporate features including a ground-source geothermal heat pump system, energy-efficient appliances, high-performance windows and modern building envelopes designed to reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs.

The surrounding site will be designed to foster an inviting, community-oriented environment with outdoor seating areas, landscaped open spaces, playgrounds, private terraces and pedestrian-friendly connections. Residents will also have access to a wide range of amenities, including a community room, lounge, fitness center, indoor bike storage, business incubator space and on-site management offices. East Adams Phase I will also include units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

The East Adams Neighborhood Transformation Plan is an 11-phase project spanning 118 acres across 27 blocks and will ultimately build or preserve approximately 1,500 high-quality homes at multiple Syracuse Housing Authority properties. The redevelopment aligns with the State’s effort to remove the I-81 viaduct and replace it with a surface boulevard, reconnecting the East Adams neighborhood to downtown Syracuse for the first time in decades.

State financing for East Adams Phase I includes State and Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate $42 million in equity and $45 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. Empire State Development is providing an $8 million subsidy loan. Syracuse Housing Authority and City of Syracuse are allocating $2.1 million of their HUD CNI grant award to Phase 1, along with an additional $500,000 in City bond funds. Onondaga County provided $400,000 in predevelopment funds for the design of the public infrastructure.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Today’s groundbreaking represents real progress for the East Adams community. With 132 modern, energy-efficient homes, East Adams Phase I is delivering on the promise of a stronger, healthier, and more connected Syracuse. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we are committed to reinvesting in places that were too often overlooked and ensuring that communities benefit directly from this historic moment of change. We are proud to partner with the Syracuse Housing Authority, the City, and all our local and federal partners to help create a vibrant, inclusive neighborhood where people can thrive.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Phase I of the transformative East Adams Neighborhood project will help to create access to top-quality, next generation affordable housing in Syracuse. Governor Hochul’s continued commitment to addressing the statewide housing crisis is building stronger, more inclusive communities, demonstrating how strategic public investments can create dynamic places that invite people to work, live and play, generating new economic opportunities."

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “The transformation of the aging McKinney Manor is the start of an exciting new chapter for Syracuse. Supported by historic federal investment I delivered, this major milestone will help breathe new life into the communities that have lived in the shadow of I-81 and improve quality of life for families for generations to come. With the families and seniors of Syracuse as our North Star, I look forward to continuing my work with federal, state and local partners to build a stronger, more affordable, and more hopeful future for all here in the heart of Syracuse.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Amidst a national affordable housing crisis, this marks the first step in a historic project that is reshaping housing and community investment in Syracuse by providing secure homes, good jobs, and a better quality of life for families. I’m proud to have fought to deliver the federal dollars that are breathing new life into the East Adams neighborhood. As the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Housing and Urban Development, I’ll always work to secure the funding our communities need to thrive and build a more affordable New York.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Quality housing empowers residents and provides a strong foundation for thriving communities. That’s why I’m very excited about Phase I of what will be a transformative affordable housing project for Syracuse. Our residents deserve to be proud of their homes and feel safe and comfortable, and this is a significant step toward that goal. Thank you to Governor Hochul for working hard to ensure all Syracuse residents have a fantastic space to call home.”

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said, “The East Adams Neighborhood Transformation stands as one of the most significant redevelopment projects in Syracuse history. We are excited to stand alongside our partners to celebrate the financial closing and start of vertical construction for Phase I, a first of many. In keeping with the community-driven goals for the project, this phase will honor the historical significance of the 15th Ward, increase housing affordability and density in the city, enhance neighborhood connectivity, and reimagine economic opportunity for the new East Adams neighborhood. Thank you to Governor Hochul and all our partners for the continued support on this transformational redevelopment.”

Syracuse Housing Authority Executive Director William J. Simmons said, “As someone who grew up in public housing, I know what a stable and affordable home can mean for a family. For more than a decade, SHA has worked alongside our residents to make sure this project moved forward, but their patience and commitment are what truly made it possible. The belief they have shown in the future of this neighborhood is the reason we are standing here today. Phase 1 is more than new construction. It reflects our promise that the families who built this community will be the ones who benefit from its growth. Bringing more affordable housing to Syracuse is essential for the city’s future, and I am proud that we are taking this step together.”

McCormack Baron Salazar Vice President Allyson Carpenter said, “We are proud to deliver on the promise made to East Adams families — high-quality, affordable housing supported by stronger infrastructure and the modern amenities this community deserves. At MBS, we know real transformation only happens through deep partnership. Phase 1 is proof of what’s possible when residents, public and private partners move forward with a shared vision. Our collective commitment has made this milestone real and laid the groundwork for the neighborhood’s next chapter.”

J.P. Morgan Community Development Banking Vice President Julie Gonzalez said, “We believe in the power of community to transform lives, and East Adams is a shining example of that spirit in Syracuse. Through public-private collaboration, we’re helping create a neighborhood where families can thrive and new opportunities are possible.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 70,000 have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 380 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the City of Syracuse.