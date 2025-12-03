Landmarks Lit for International Day of Persons With Disabilities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State landmarks will be lit purple this evening for International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD).

“On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reaffirm a simple truth: every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to live, work and thrive with dignity,” Governor Hochul said. “Our communities grow stronger when we break down barriers, expand access and champion the full participation of people with disabilities. Today and every day, we commit to building a New York where inclusion isn’t an aspiration—it’s our obligation.”

The United Nations proclaimed IDPWD in 1992 and we continue to focus on the importance of awareness and support. Today, an estimated 1.3 billion people—16 percent of the global population, or 1 in 6 individuals—experience a significant disability. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights the ongoing disparities faced by people with disabilities in the United States:

More than 1 in 4 adults live with a disability.

Among adults aged 18-44 with disabilities: 1 in 4 do not have a regular healthcare provider. 1 in 4 have unmet healthcare needs due to cost.

Among adults aged 45-64, 1 in 6 did not receive a routine check-up in the past year.

Adults aged 65+ face a range of visible and non-visible challenges and often require additional support.

According to a recent report from the Office of the State Comptroller, which uses American Community Survey (ACS) data, labor force participation for people with disabilities in New York has improved in NY, rising from 24.2 percent in 2019 to 28.8 percent in 2024. While progress has been made, low employment, education, and economic outcomes for New Yorkers with disabilities are pervasive.

As part of her commitment to ensuring the rights of people with disabilities, Governor Hochul created the Office of the Chief Disability Officer (CDO) in 2022, the first of its kind in the nation. The mission of the CDO is to work on behalf of people with disabilities to represent the issues people with disabilities face. Among other things, the CDO strives to break down silos between state agencies that provide services to people with disabilities, improve diversity, equity, and inclusion for people with disabilities, pushes for progress on state-wide accessibility issues, provides a disability perspective on policy proposals, legislation, state agency operations, and diligently connects with communities and advocates on a wide spectrum of disability issues

New York State Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we proudly light New York State buildings in purple — the global color of disability pride — as a powerful symbol of our unwavering commitment to accessibility, equity, and inclusion for every New Yorker with a disability. Today and every day, we celebrate the strength, contributions, and leadership of our disability community and reaffirm that New York will continue to break down barriers and build a state where everyone belongs.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Self-advocates are breaking down barriers every day to dictate how they want to live their lives and my office is proud to support these efforts from employment services, to safeguarding rights in the Office of Advocacy, to advances in technology that encourage independence and dignity. On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, OPWDD celebrates the humanity, talents, and strengths of people with developmental disabilities and joins Governor Hochul in expecting full inclusion in our communities and workplaces.”

Over the course of the last year, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, NYS has made many strides aimed to foster an inclusive New York for people with disabilities on many fronts. Some of the highlights are included:

Landmarks to be lit include: