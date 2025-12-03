Landmarks Lit for International Day of Persons With Disabilities
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State landmarks will be lit purple this evening for International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD).
“On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reaffirm a simple truth: every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to live, work and thrive with dignity,” Governor Hochul said. “Our communities grow stronger when we break down barriers, expand access and champion the full participation of people with disabilities. Today and every day, we commit to building a New York where inclusion isn’t an aspiration—it’s our obligation.”
The United Nations proclaimed IDPWD in 1992 and we continue to focus on the importance of awareness and support. Today, an estimated 1.3 billion people—16 percent of the global population, or 1 in 6 individuals—experience a significant disability. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlights the ongoing disparities faced by people with disabilities in the United States:
- More than 1 in 4 adults live with a disability.
- Among adults aged 18-44 with disabilities:
- 1 in 4 do not have a regular healthcare provider.
- 1 in 4 have unmet healthcare needs due to cost.
- Among adults aged 45-64, 1 in 6 did not receive a routine check-up in the past year.
- Adults aged 65+ face a range of visible and non-visible challenges and often require additional support.
According to a recent report from the Office of the State Comptroller, which uses American Community Survey (ACS) data, labor force participation for people with disabilities in New York has improved in NY, rising from 24.2 percent in 2019 to 28.8 percent in 2024. While progress has been made, low employment, education, and economic outcomes for New Yorkers with disabilities are pervasive.
As part of her commitment to ensuring the rights of people with disabilities, Governor Hochul created the Office of the Chief Disability Officer (CDO) in 2022, the first of its kind in the nation. The mission of the CDO is to work on behalf of people with disabilities to represent the issues people with disabilities face. Among other things, the CDO strives to break down silos between state agencies that provide services to people with disabilities, improve diversity, equity, and inclusion for people with disabilities, pushes for progress on state-wide accessibility issues, provides a disability perspective on policy proposals, legislation, state agency operations, and diligently connects with communities and advocates on a wide spectrum of disability issues
New York State Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we proudly light New York State buildings in purple — the global color of disability pride — as a powerful symbol of our unwavering commitment to accessibility, equity, and inclusion for every New Yorker with a disability. Today and every day, we celebrate the strength, contributions, and leadership of our disability community and reaffirm that New York will continue to break down barriers and build a state where everyone belongs.”
New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Self-advocates are breaking down barriers every day to dictate how they want to live their lives and my office is proud to support these efforts from employment services, to safeguarding rights in the Office of Advocacy, to advances in technology that encourage independence and dignity. On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, OPWDD celebrates the humanity, talents, and strengths of people with developmental disabilities and joins Governor Hochul in expecting full inclusion in our communities and workplaces.”
Over the course of the last year, under Governor Hochul’s leadership, NYS has made many strides aimed to foster an inclusive New York for people with disabilities on many fronts. Some of the highlights are included:
- Executing the launch of Employment First (E1st) NY team - another office that is first of its kind in the nation - which is charged with ensuring NYS drives toward the Employment First ideal of prioritizing competitive, integrated employment in the general workforce as the first and preferred option for individuals with disabilities. The E1st team includes the E1st Director, Chief Data Strategist, and Business Liaison.
- Entering into an agreement with the CDO, the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the SUNY Albany Massry School of Business to leverage emerging technologies to develop workplace solutions for people with disabilities and to create a Technology Consortium made up of industry leaders, subject matter experts and stakeholders, all in support of Employment First Executive Order 40.
- Launching a statewide multimedia marketing campaign entitled “You Belong Here”, produced by Civil Service in partnership with the CDO in effort to advertise NYS hiring people with disabilities in connection with Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 31 (State as a Model Employer for People with Disabilities). The campaign featured several current NYS employees with disabilities.
- Raising the inaugural Neurodivergence Strength Flag at Letchworth State Park in April.
- Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the signing of the Willowbrook Consent Decree in May at the College of Staten Island - the site of the former Willowbrook State School where the deinstitutionalization movement began.
- Hosting an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Pride event at the Empire State Plaza (CDO, OPWDD, OGS), in honor of the 35th anniversary of the signing of the ADA. This event was co-sponsored by the NYS Most Integrated Setting Coordinating Council (MISCC) agencies.
- Celebrating the continued growth of NYS Partnership for Inclusive Internships (PII) building on foundation of AHRC NYC. To date, 15 interns with disabilities have been placed in a variety of positions from entry level clerical to project management roles through the Partnership for Inclusive Internships project. Two interns are now full-time employees of New York State. Due to the enthusiasm from NYS agencies, PII regularly adds new opportunities and attracts talented candidates with disabilities.
- Expanding target populations that may be served under the NYS Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative (ESSHI) to include persons with physical disabilities who are currently unhoused or are at risk of becoming unhoused.
- Allowing for up to 10 percent of awards in the Access to Home and Access to Home for Veterans programs on administrative costs and expanding the programs to permit home repairs to be financed with program funds so long as they are related to the accessibility modifications being paid for by the program and do not constitute more than 60 percent of project costs. These changes help expand participation and provide better, safer conditions for persons with disabilities, including veterans, helping them to continue to live comfortably in their homes.
- Celebrating with the Office of Language Access for both the National ASL Day in April and International Sign Language Day in September.
- Holding the fourth annual Disability Rights & Employment Awareness Month (DREAM) event in October. Hosted by the Office of the Chief Disability Officer and multiple NYS agency partners, more than 700 people attended this two-day event which combined disability-focused workshops, including a dedicated Deaf, DeafBlind, Hard of Hearing workshop track - exhibitor booths, a technology fair, a NYS Department of Labor career fair, along with performances by an inclusive dance group and internationally known disability advocate and comedian, Pamela Rae Schuller and more. Also in October, the CDO partnered with the NYS Office of Civil Service on their agency cultural celebration series event in recognition of DREAM.
- Empowering the state parks to make over $15 million of much needed improvements accessibility and accommodations at the following state parks: Saratoga Spa State Park, Thacher State Park, Wildwood State Park, Selkirk State Park, Steuben Memorial State Historic Site, Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park, Woodlawn State Park, Big Six Mile Creek Marina, Barcelona State Park.
Landmarks to be lit include:
- 1WTC
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
