Open Assessment Technologies Launches the Next-Generation 'TAO Community Edition'

Empowering the Digital Transformation of the Educational Institutions through a Fair and Inclusive Education Ecosystem with Open Source and Open Standards.

LUXEMBOURG, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Assessment Technologies (OAT), creators of TAO – the world’s leading open-source digital assessment platform, today announced the upcoming release of the new TAO Community Edition (TAO CE) , the world’s leading open-source educational assessment platform. The new version will be available for free download globally on January 5, 2026. This milestone release marks a transformative step toward open, extensible, and community-driven innovation in digital assessment and educational ecosystem.The TAO CE includes an expanded suite of modular products–TAO Advance, TAO Grader, TAO Insights, and TAO Portal–providing a powerful, end-to-end integrated stack that enables institutions and developers to own, customize, and manage their assessment infrastructure fully.This release is part of the TAO Community Forum, a movement bringing together developers, assessment experts and institutions to co-create more effective, scalable and transparent assessment solutions. Through this ecosystem, users will gain direct access to collaborative tools, community-driven feature requests, roadmap discussions, and upcoming contribution opportunities.With the TAO Community Edition and its suite of modular tools, institutions and developers gain complete software ownership, free from vendor lock-in and per-user licensing constraints. The platform’s modular architecture enables users to integrate only the components they need, ensuring maximum flexibility and scalability.Thanks to its multilingual interface, supporting over 18 languages, TAO empowers organizations to deliver assessments globally, promoting equity, accessibility, and inclusion in education systems worldwide.“Digital assessment thrives when it’s open, extensible, and community-driven, not confined to proprietary systems.” said Mack K. Machida, Co-CEO, Open Assessment Technologies. “With the TAO Community Edition and our upcoming new developer forum, we’re empowering the global community to own their infrastructure, scale their solutions, and shape the next generation of learning from the inside out.”Built on open standards like QTI, LTI, and WCAG, TAO ensures interoperability and accessibility by design. Most importantly, it offers a platform for community-powered digital transformation, enabling contributors to directly influence the roadmap and functionality. All of this is orchestrated through the TAO Community Forum, offering streamlined oversight across the entire assessment ecosystem. TAO Community Edition and extended modules will be available under the Affero General Public License v3 (AGPLv3).How TAO Benefits Educational institutionsOwn your assessment software, not rent itOpen-source code and transparent licensing keep you in control of your platform, roadmap and data, without black-box dependencies. Standards-first alignment (QTI, LTI, xAPI) ensures TAO plugs cleanly into existing LMS, identity, reporting, and proctoring ecosystems.Modular, end-to-end stackAdopt what you need–TAO Advance (delivery), TAO Grader (manual scoring), TAO Insights (analytics), and TAO Portal (admin)–including built-in, on-site proctoring. Scale capabilities at your pace.Community velocity & transparencyA public developer forum (launching with TAO Community Edition) and contribution model let institutions influence features, share extensions, and accelerate fixes, turning users into co-builders.Equity at scaleWCAG-aligned accessibility and a multilingual experience support inclusive delivery across regions, devices, and bandwidth conditions.Data portability & sovereigntyOpen standards and transparent formats simplify export, migration, and long-term stewardship to meet regulatory and archival requirements. Meet country data residency requirements by deploying TAO at the core of your infrastructure.About TAOTAO, from Open Assessment Technologies, is the leading digital assessment solution for education and career advancement. Modular, customizable, and interoperable by design, TAO empowers users to break free from proprietary constraints, eliminate costly licensing fees, and take full control of their testing resources. With its student interface available in more than 82 languages, TAO delivers over 30 million tests worldwide every year.Learn More: www.taotesting.com *QTI: Question and Test Interoperability*LTI: Learning Tools Interoperability*WCAG: Web Content Accessibility Guidelines.*QTIand LTIare trademarks of the 1EdTechConsortium, Inc. (1edtech.org)

