Find your next career at a rural VA 

Revisiting Clarksburg, West Virginia

With almost a quarter of all Veterans in the United States residing in rural communities, ensuring they receive quality health care close to home is more important than ever. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) actively works to meet these Veterans in their own communities and promote opportunities to live happy and healthy lives.

A career at a rural VA Medical Center (VAMC) offers the same enticing benefits as any VA career, plus the unique charm and community that comes with a rural environment. Let’s take a deeper look at the Louis A. Johnson VAMC and its rural city of Clarksburg, West Virginia (WV), which was named 2011’s National Small City of the Year by the National League of Cities.

Clarksburg VAMC

The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center is located on a 16-acre site adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Park in Clarksburg. Initially dedicated on Dec. 7, 1950, it was named after Louis A. Johnson, Secretary of Defense under President Truman. VA has always recruited the best and brightest, and since the 1960’s, the VAMC has participated in residency and academic affiliations with multiple institutions of higher learning, including West Virginia University, Fairmont State University and Alderson-Broaddus College.

Today, the main campus provides primary care and specialty health services, including treatment for hearing loss, pain management, cardiology, dermatology, hospice and palliative care, cancer treatment, mental health services, laboratory services and more.

Check out Clarksburg

Small but mighty, Clarksburg is the tenth most populous city in WV and named after General George Rogers Clark, who gained fame on the frontier through his expeditions and explorations.

Viva Clarksburg! Located in north-central WV, Clarksburg is steeped with Italian-American heritage in the Appalachian foothills. The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival draws crowds every Labor Day weekend with its Italian street food, entertainment, rides and games. Visit the Clarksburg History Museum for over 30 exhibits featuring stories and relics from the past two centuries. You’ll also find countless outdoor activities from parks and trails to golf.

Current openings at Clarksburg VAMC

Join our mission

