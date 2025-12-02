Vacation at VA: One woman’s mindset to master blindness

In the heart of Augusta, Georgia, Valerie Jordan, an Army Veteran and high school teacher, found herself facing a life-altering challenge. Known for her unwavering spirit and dedication to her students in Richmond County, Jordan’s world was turned upside down on Thanksgiving Day in 2022, when she suddenly lost vision in her left eye.

“It was so unexpected,” Jordan said. “One moment, I was enjoying the holiday, and the next, darkness took over my left eye. After two hospital visits and 18 long hours, doctors informed me it was irreversible. Until that day, I had never even heard the word ‘ophthalmologist.’”

Despite the devastating news, Jordan remained hopeful. She had worked hard to advance in her career as an educator, and she was determined to be a principal. She secured a prosthetic eye and looked forward to returning to her routine. By July 2023, she was back on her way to becoming a principal.

“I was ready to share what I had experienced,” she said, during a recent White Cane Day event at VA Augusta Health Care System. “But then people started suggesting retirement, and I just couldn’t see that for myself.”

Jordan treated herself to a luxury 2024 hybrid Lexus and proudly drove with one good eye. But things took a tragic turn. In March 2024, she realized her right eye was beginning to fail, and only days later, her father died. At her next ophthalmic field test appointment, her doctor tearfully shared the results.

“I was losing vision in my right eye, too. They still don’t know why,” Jordan said, who was now facing an uncertain future. “Who’s going to teach me how to be blind?”

One day, Jordan was out for a bite to eat when she encountered the kindness of a stranger, who was associated with the Blinded Veterans Association (BVA). The stranger, who noticed Jordan’s white cane, offered to connect her with VA Augusta Blind Rehab Specialist Lisa Hardy.

“My whole world changed when I walked into the Blind Rehabilitation Center. It felt like being back in the military,” Jordan noted. “Up at 6 a.m., medications, vitals, appointments—it gave me structure and a sense of purpose.”

Jordan credits the dedicated staff at the center for her remarkable progress.

“Rachel Hansen taught me orientation and mobility. I learned to navigate neighborhoods, stop lights and I was blindfolded, going up and down stairs, truly understanding how to be blind. Chuck Genoe introduced me to computers and technology that talked to me, like the keyboard, Fusion and Excel. Lindsey Turner had me in the wood shop with goggles on, and I even made a rug!”

The transition wasn’t seamless.

“Don’t get me wrong, I cried a lot,” Jordan admitted. “(The blindness) was a massive change to my life. Psychology was there in case you go into a dark place, and with the support of Dexter (Durrante), Yolanda (Burris), and the entire team, I found my way through.”

Jordan also found solace in the center’s administrative staff, including Sandy Dilts, Paul Whitten, Ashley Boyer, and Diana McMenemy, who ensured a safe, clean environment where every question was answered.

“They made sure all Veterans were cared for, and their presence was invaluable to my journey.”

Whitten, the Chief of the Blind Rehabilitation Center at VA Augusta, noted “Every 10 minutes, someone becomes visually impaired, and VA deems it a catastrophic disability.”

Whitten went on to reflect on how many people may take the devastating news and attempt suicide or become a couch potato so as not to burden anyone else with their needs. He recognized the Veterans in the audience for their heroism in fighting through and continuing to give back to the world.

“I was there for 5 weeks, and it felt like a vacation,” said Jordan. “I didn’t want to leave.”