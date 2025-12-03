Apply now: Hiring Our Heroes Small Business Grant Program

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Hiring Our Heroes is proud to support America’s military-connected entrepreneurs through the Small Business Grant Program, which provides funding to help Veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses grow and thrive.

Last year, Air Force Veteran Mike Haga was selected as one of five grant recipients for his business, Indian Creek Meats, a USDA-certified meat processing plant in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. His story highlights how determination and community spirit can turn a dream into reality.

“When I left the Air Force, it was scary—I didn’t know what to do,” Haga said. “But my wife and I followed our dream and opened Indian Creek Meats. We take something local farmers have poured their love into and give something back to the community.”

Today, Indian Creek Meats serves customers across four states and gives back through food drives and charitable events. With the grant, Haga plans to purchase a packaging machine to expand operations and meet growing demand.

If you are a Veteran or military spouse business owner, apply today for the next round of grants. Applications are open now and close on Dec. 15, 2025.

The Small Business Grant Program—powered by the FedEx Founder’s Fund—is part of Hiring Our Heroes’ commitment to empower military families and Veterans beyond the uniform, helping them build sustainable careers and businesses that strengthen local economies.

Learn more about the program and meet all five 2025 grant winners online.