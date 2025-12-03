The 3rd Annual Cars for Cause Alpine Car Show Returns December 7: A Powerful Community Celebration

ALPINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpine’s most heartfelt and high-energy community tradition returns as the 3rd Annual Cars for Cause Alpine Car Show brings families, car lovers, and local businesses together for a day of classic cars, holiday spirit, and meaningful advocacy. This year’s event proudly benefits the San Diego Autism Society, supporting their mission to uplift and empower individuals on the autism spectrum and their families.Created initially as a grassroots effort by Alpine leaders including The JKO Agency , Alpine native Jessica Kopach, and Luis Valencia, the event has evolved into a significant annual celebration dedicated to community connection and charitable impact.Guests can expect more than 50 classic and specialty cars, a community raffle, car judging, live classic rock DJ entertainment, a holiday vendor marketplace, local food and beverage partners, and a vibrant Kids Zone featuring photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, face painting, hands-on activities, and more. This is a true family event that brings Alpine together in the spirit of giving.Event DetailsDate: Sunday, December 7, 2025Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PSTLocation: Liberty Charter High School - 1850 Alpine Blvd, Alpine, CA 91901Inspired by One Family’s Story, Driven by a Community’s HeartCars for Cause was inspired by Luis Valencia, an Alpine resident and founder of LV Marketing 360. Luis has a son, Augustine, who is autistic. Their personal journey navigating autism became the catalyst for creating an event that could raise awareness, foster understanding, and bring the community together around important causes.“The 3rd Annual Cars for Cause is more than a car show. It’s a way to unite our community around causes that matter,” says Luis Valencia, founder of LV Marketing 360. “We launched this event to celebrate the people who make Alpine special, to support organizations doing vital work, and to create a tradition that brings joy and purpose every single year. Supporting the San Diego Autism Society this year is deeply meaningful to me as a parent.”Alpine resident and founder of The JKO Agency, Jessica Kopach, adds:“Cars for Cause reflects everything I love about Alpine—community, heart, generosity, and people showing up for each other. As a local, it’s an honor to help bring this event to life and help it grow. This is the type of event that reminds people what community really means.”A Call to Local Businesses, Car Owners & Community MembersCars for Cause encourages all San Diego–area businesses to secure vendor booths, donate raffle items, or sponsor the event. Space is limited, and participation helps amplify the impact of the San Diego Autism Society and future causes.Car owners, families, and supporters from throughout the county are invited to attend and celebrate a powerful day of unity, advocacy, and holiday spirit.Thank You to Our Sponsors & Partners- Liberty Charter High School- The JKO Agency, LLC- LV Marketing 360- Thyme To-Go- Fexcos Corp- JV Vitale Commercial Landscape- The Bloom Group | Velocity Realty- Skin by Stephanie- Epic Wine Bar- Van Wade Commercial Electric- La Cocina- Charger Steve- Organized Swell- Coronado Flower LadyAdditional vendors, car clubs, and small business contributors will be highlighted on Cars for Cause social platforms leading up to the event.Media & Participation InquiriesFor media RSVP’s, interviews, vendor booth space, sponsorship details, and car registration, please contact:Brittney@thejkoagency.comJessica@thejkoagency.comAbout Cars for CauseCars for Cause is a community-rooted annual event founded in Alpine, California, dedicated to uniting families, car enthusiasts, and small businesses for charitable impact. Co-launched by The JKO Agency and Alpine resident Luis Valencia, the event was created to amplify important causes, build community connection, and celebrate local spirit through an annual charitable car show. Each year, the event selects a new nonprofit that aligns with its mission to support, uplift, and strengthen the community.About The San Diego Autism SocietyThe San Diego Autism Society is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of autistic individuals and their families through advocacy, education, support groups, resource navigation, and community awareness. The organization’s mission is to create a more inclusive, supportive, and empowered community where autistic people of all ages are respected, understood, and provided with the resources they need to thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.