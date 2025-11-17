CO2Lift® IGNITES NEW YORK CITY WITH A MULTI-DAY IMMERSIVE POP-UP + THE 'WHAT’S ON YOUR FACE?' CAMPAIGN TAKEOVER

DTC retail debut, red carpet celebration, clinical masterclasses, pro mixer & modern menopause brunch anchor a week of science, beauty, & cultural conversation.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CO2Lift® , the pioneering leader behind the Carboxy Movement, transformed Manhattan this week with a five-day experiential takeover supporting its bold “What’s On Your Face?” campaign. The brand unveiled its first-ever direct-to-consumer retail pop-up in Soho, pairing clinical education with consumer access in a format designed to reintroduce the future of topical carboxy therapy to the public.The experience began on October 29 as the doors officially opened to the CO2Liftpop-up, an immersive, education-driven retail environment showcasing the brand’s clinically validated approach to skin regeneration. As demand continues to rise following the nationwide “What’s On Your Face?” campaign, the DTC debut offered consumers a rare opportunity to explore the technology behind CO2Liftin person.Momentum escalated on October 30 with a high-energy red carpet event, where editors, influencers, celebrities, and industry leaders gathered to celebrate the brand redefining modern aesthetics. iHeart Media attending, digital creators for LAFM captured exclusive media moments, and the space was transformed into a visual study of CO2Lift’s science-first storytelling.From October 31 through November 1, the pop-up evolved into a hub for professional education, featuring a series of meet-and-greets, discussions, and masterclasses led by top surgeons, dermatologists, injectors, and celebrity aestheticians. Topics included energy-based treatments, injectables, event-ready skin, aging beautifully, aesthetic recovery, and the role of CO2Liftproducts in pre- and post-procedure optimization.The evening of November 1 brought the community together for an exclusive CO2LiftPro Mixer, where medical professionals, creators, educators, and brand partners connected over innovation, clinical progress, and the expanding possibilities of topical carboxy therapy.The week concluded on November 2 with a sold-out menopause brunch, Bubbles, Balance & Better Skin, hosted by Dr. Alexes Hazen, Dr. Doris Day, and Dr. Falguni Patel. The event explored women’s wellness, confidence, and skin health through every stage of life, anchored in clinical expertise and elevated by a celebratory, modern lens on menopause.Throughout the activation, guests enjoyed first access to the full CO2Liftproduct lineup, including the DTC debut of SHIELD, the brand’s pure vitamin C serum from the LUMISQUE collection. With immersive storytelling, signature “NOT A MASK; A TREATMENT” elements, and science-backed educational moments, the pop-up showcased the brand’s mission: to make clinically proven carboxytherapy accessible, modern, and undeniably effective.“This week marks a defining moment for us,” said Lana Kerr, Founder & CEO of CO2Lift. “Bringing our science directly to consumers, clinicians, and creators in one unified experience is the essence of our mission. We are not just opening a retail space, we are opening a new chapter in what skin health can look and feel like.”As CO2Liftcontinues its global expansion across medical, retail, and consumer markets, its New York City takeover sets a new benchmark for how science-backed skincare can be presented, experienced, and celebrated.The future of skin health has arrived, and it’s wearing CO2LiftPop-Up Location: [262 Mott St New York, NY 10012]Open to the public through November 3About CO2LiftCO2Liftby Lumisque Skincare is the first and only professional-grade carboxytherapy treatment distributed in the United States. Powered by patented technology, validated through clinical research, and trusted by physicians worldwide, CO2Liftis pioneering non-invasive skin regeneration that bridges the gap between aesthetics and medicine.Follow the movement: @CO2Lift#CO2Lift #CarboxyMovement #NotAMaskATreatment #CO2ME

