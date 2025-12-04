The Austin Company Announces the Appointment of General Counsel, Tom Cardone

Tom Cardone, General Counsel at The Austin Company

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Cardone has been appointed General Counsel at The Austin Company. In this role, Tom will serve as the company’s chief legal advisor and enhance the company’s risk management capabilities.Tom brings extensive legal expertise to Austin, having served as both in-house General Counsel and outside counsel for a broad range of architecture, engineering, and construction (A/E/C) organizations, project owners, and industry stakeholders across the U.S. and internationally. His proven ability to navigate complex legal and risk considerations within the A/E/C sector positions him as a trusted advisor for strategic growth. Before joining Austin, Tom practiced law with Frantz Ward LLP in Cleveland, Ohio. He earned his Juris Doctor from Emory University and a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.Reflecting on his decision to join Austin full time, Tom shared, “To truly guide an organization, you need to be fully integrated and working alongside the team. Joining Austin full time demonstrates my commitment to drive Austin’s continued growth and client satisfaction.”President and CEO, Matt Eddleman added: “I’m happy to welcome Tom as the newest member of Austin’s senior leadership team. Tom’s experience and vision will be invaluable as we continue to improve our operations and achieve our strategic goals. We look forward to the exciting contributions he will bring to our organization.”Tom’s collaborative approach will be instrumental in strengthening Austin’s legal and risk management strategies.About The Austin CompanyThe Austin Company is a provider of design-build solutions for complex, mission-critical facilities across the aerospace, food and beverage, life sciences, and other advanced manufacturing sectors. With a legacy of innovation and excellence, Austin delivers integrated services that bring our clients’ visions to life, from concept through completion.For more information about The Austin Company and its design and construction capabilities, visit www.theaustin.com

