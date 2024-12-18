The Austin Company Opens Office in Melbourne, Florida

The Austin Company's new Melbourne, Florida office.

The Austin Company announces the opening of its Melbourne, Florida office to expand its presence in Florida.

We are committed to local investment in the region and will continue that investment by utilizing local resources and developing both trade and client partnerships.” — Brian Leslie, Vice President of Operations

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Austin Company Opens Office in Melbourne, FloridaThe Austin Company announces the opening of its Melbourne, Florida office. This strategic move is part of Austin's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in Florida, with both legacy and new clients in mind.The new Melbourne office will serve as a hub for subject matter experts, designers, engineers, and construction management professionals. This team will continue Austin’s ongoing design-build work on Florida’s Space Coast and throughout the region ensuring the evolving needs of our clients are met. “We are committed to local investment in the region and will continue that investment by utilizing local resources and developing both trade and client partnerships.” says Brian Leslie, Vice President of Operations.Since 1878, Austin has delivered innovative solutions and exceptional service to manufacturing industries such as aerospace, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Austin’s clients include Blue Origin, L3Harris Technologies, Airbus, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin, Cox, BASF, CSX, Bimbo Bakeries, Pepperidge Farm, Swift Foods, Pfizer, Zoetis, and Ford Motor Company. Our new office in Melbourne underscores our dedication to maintaining our legacy of service to these clients while fostering growth and innovation to support new clients.The Austin Company is a full-service, design-build firm offering site location consulting, design, engineering, and construction. Headquartered in Cleveland, Austin maintains offices across various locations, including Atlanta, Georgia; Irvine, California; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Merritt Island, Florida; San Luis Potosi, Mexico; and London, United Kingdom. Additionally, Austin oversees two subsidiary companies: Gala & Associates and TACK Builders Inc. Austin operates as a member of the Kajima International Inc. family of companies. For further information: https://theaustin.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.