House of Math Unveils Advanced AI Math-Learning Engine to Close Knowledge Gaps and Strengthen U.S. Math Performance

Advanced adaptive AI platform launches in the U.S. to help students master math faster and reduce teacher burnout

Our AI does the heavy lifting so teachers can focus on human connection and meaningful instruction, guidance and support.” — Vibeke Faengsrud

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- House of Math, Norway’s leading math-learning platform with more than 2.5 million registered users, today announced the U.S. launch of its advanced AI math-learning engine. The platform uses adaptive technology to identify each student’s knowledge gaps and deliver a personalized, gamified path to mastery.

The launch comes at a time when the U.S. is facing a historic math crisis. Only 45% of high school seniors score below basic in math, and 26% of eighth graders are considered proficient. American families spend an estimated $25 billion a year on tutoring and education technology, yet achievement continues to decline. Nearly every state reports a shortage of qualified math teachers, with burnout and post-pandemic learning gaps accelerating departures.

“Math isn’t a code to crack, but a recipe to follow,” said Vibeke “The Math Woman” Faengsrud, founder and CEO of House of Math and a former math teacher. “Students and parents struggle to find a path to master math. Our AI gives them recipes and guides them through it.”

House of Math’s new MIND AI Dynamic Learning Engine is designed to operate as the brain of an AI educator, optimizing the student learning experience and outcomes on the platform. The system maps every mathematical concept and microskill in a granular knowledge graph to make hidden learning gaps visible. Bayesian active learning continually evaluates what a student knows, what the student does not know and what the student is ready to learn next. Real-time, matrix-based modeling then produces an individualized path to mastery based on the student’s pace, strengths and needs. This evolving knowledge state also guides the platform’s large language models, enabling them to tailor explanations, hints and problem-solving support to each learner’s specific understanding and learning needs. Internal data shows students can progress through the equivalent of two weeks of traditional classroom content in about two hours on the platform.

The classroom impact is equally significant. Teachers gain clear insight into each student’s understanding without adding to their workload. In many cases, it reduces workload because the learning-path tailoring is automated. Personalized learning is delivered automatically, giving advanced students room to accelerate while supporting students who have fallen behind. Each learner works within “base and build” zones rather than slipping into burnout. Because the system is built around students’ digital habits and attention patterns, learners report higher engagement and less frustration. Teachers note students collaborate more readily and approach math with greater confidence. One educator said it was the smartest use of AI they had seen in a school environment.

The U.S. continues to struggle with math teacher recruitment and retention. House of Math aims to reduce burnout by removing the cognitive and administrative load that often overwhelms educators. “Teachers did not sign up to become data analysts,” Faengsrud said. “They deserve tools that help them teach rather than tools that create more work. Our AI does the heavy lifting so teachers can focus on human connection and meaningful instruction, guidance and support.”

House of Math is a digital learning platform focused on one core vision: making math accessible regardless of a learner’s existing skills. Founded in 2006 as a tutoring company, House of Math transitioned to a technology company in 2021. The company’s AI-powered platform is built on educational insights developed over nearly two decades and uses adaptive technology to deliver a gamified math-learning experience. It offers a full K-12 curriculum, including animated videos, an encyclopedia and exercises, study-skills modules, problem-solving tools and educational games. The platform is designed to help learners build skills and confidence at their own pace by filling learning gaps before moving into new material. A mapping-quiz system, paired with the Base-Build-Burn method, creates a mastery track that starts where students are and guides them to where they need to be as efficiently as possible. Students can personalize their experience with custom 3D avatars and interactive features designed to make learning intuitive and engaging. In the U.S., House of Math offers a self-guided, digital-first approach to math mastery, bringing Scandinavian education innovation to students nationwide. House of Math: We make intelligent humans.

