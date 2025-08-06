Norway’s Top Math Platform, House of Math, Launches in U.S. to Help Students Tackle Math Anxiety

House of Math Logo

Founder Vibeke Faengsrud brings AI-powered edtech tool to U.S. students from new Palo Alto base

The same brain that failed math now holds a university degree in math. I built House of Math so other students could experience that same transformation.” — Vibeke Faengsrud, Founder & CEO of House of Math

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for back-to-school, Norway’s leading math education technology company, House of Math, has launched in the United States. The expansion marks a major milestone for the female-founded company, which has helped millions of students master math through gamified, personalized digital learning.

At the heart of House of Math is founder and CEO Vibeke Faengsrud, whose journey from struggling teen to math education leader is a case study in resilience. Once a homeless high school student who failed math, Faengsrud taught herself the subject, earned a master’s degree in mathematical finance, and went on to become one of Scandinavia’s most successful edtech entrepreneurs.

“There has been no brain transplant,” Faengsrud said. “The same brain that failed math now holds a university degree in math. I built House of Math so other students could experience that same transformation.”

Founded in 2006, House of Math began as a small initiative to make math less intimidating and more engaging for students. Over the years, it has evolved into a fully digital learning platform that blends nearly two decades of educational expertise with neuroscience and innovative technology. Today, it offers mapping quizzes, mastery learning tracks, short animated video lessons, comprehensive curriculum guides, interactive games, and an AI-powered learning tool called The Oracle, all designed to help today’s students identify and close knowledge gaps. Built for K-12 learners, the platform adapts to each student’s learning style, turning math from a source of anxiety into a subject where confidence and mastery can grow. “Math is not a code to crack, it’s a recipe to follow”, she says.

“Before we started using House of Math, math was a constant source of frustration for my daughter, Emilia,” said Anders, a parent and former NHL player. “But the platform changed everything. It’s fun, easy to follow, and matched to her level. Now she’s keeping up in class and feeling confident in school.”

“I used to think getting good at math was impossible,” said Lisa, a student who used the platform to improve from a D to an A. “But the House of Math portal explains things in a way I actually understand. My grades have improved, and I feel more confident — not just in math, but in other subjects too.”

As U.S. schools work to reverse declining math scores and pandemic-related learning loss, House of Math offers a timely, practical solution. The platform is now available nationwide with free and premium plans.

Faengsrud’s story also challenges assumptions about who belongs in STEM. In 2025, she was named Tech Star of the Year at Norway’s HER Awards, selected from more than 2,000 nominees and 70,000 public votes.

“In a world where tech companies are still largely male-led, I’m proud to have built something that can be profitable, inclusive and impactful at the same time— without compromising on mission,” Faengsrud said.

House of Math is now available in the U.S. at houseofmath.com.

About House of Math

House of Math is a digital learning platform dedicated to one core vision: making learning math accessible regardless of previous skills. Originally founded in 2006 as a tutoring company, House of Math transitioned into a technology company in 2021. The AI-powered learning platform is built on educational insights cultivated over nearly two decades and powered by cutting-edge technology to deliver a fully gamified math learning experience. Featuring a complete K-12 curriculum through animated videos, encyclopedia and exercises, study technique modules, problem-solving tools, and educational games, all gamified to empower learners to build skills and confidence at their own pace by filling gaps before diving into curriculum. A mapping quiz system together with the Base-Build-burn method ensures that students get a mastery track to take them from where they are to where they need to go as fast and easy as possible. Students can personalize their journey with custom 3D avatars and interactive features that make learning intuitive and fun. In the U.S., House of Math offers a self-guided, digital-first approach to math mastery, bringing proven Scandinavian innovation to students nationwide.

