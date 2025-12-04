Daxa Joins HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Secure Enterprise AI Deployments

AI Security Leader Joins HPE Unleash AI Partner Program to Enable Secure AI Adoption Worldwide

BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daxa Inc., a leading AI data security platform provider, today announced it has joined the HPE Unleash AI partner program. This collaboration brings pre-validated AI security capabilities to HPE Private Cloud AI , co-developed with NVIDIA as part of NVIDIA AI Computing by HPE portfolio.Now, Daxa’s runtime AI security platform integrates with HPE’s portfolio of integrated AI solutions, enabling enterprises to deploy AI applications with foundational security built in from the start. The combined solution addresses the primary barrier preventing many organizations from scaling their AI initiatives: the need for comprehensive security and governance across the entire AI lifecycle."The shift to autonomous agents isn't coming, it's here. But enterprises can't scale what they can't control," said Huseni Saboowala, CEO of Daxa. "By embedding Daxa into HPE's infrastructure, we're making data-first governance the default, not an option. This partnership proves that the future of AI isn't just about more compute, it's about intelligent control at the data layer.""The Unleash AI Partner Program brings together innovative software providers like Daxa to simplify AI deployment and accelerate real-world outcomes," said Robin Braun, VP of AI Business at HPE. "Our new solution with Daxa ensures that enterprises can build AI factories with clear governance guardrails to keep innovation responsible, data secure, and outcomes fair.”Enabling Enterprise AI Through SecurityAs organizations accelerate their AI initiatives, security has emerged as the critical prerequisite for moving from experimentation to production. The Daxa and HPE collaboration provides enterprises with the security foundation necessary to deploy AI confidently across their operations, addressing concerns around data protection, model integrity, and regulatory compliance that have historically slowed AI adoption.Available through GreenLake Marketplace, the Daxa solution for HPE Private Cloud AI enables organizations to establish security as a core component of their AI infrastructure rather than an afterthought, creating the trusted environment necessary for AI to deliver transformative business value.Organizations interested in learning more can visit www.daxa.ai or contact sales@daxa.ai.About DaxaDaxa develops AI-native security platforms that embed continuous governance, real-time threat detection, and contextual policy enforcement into enterprise AI workflows. Trusted by F500 companies and recognized by leading analysts like Gartner, Daxa enables enterprises to deploy AI agents and applications with confidence and control.Learn more at www.daxa.ai

