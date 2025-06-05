Daxa.ai Launches Proxima: The Secure AI Knowledge Engine for Regulated Industries

Proxima MCP Server TwinGuard Architecture

Built for BFSI, Healthcare & Pharma, Proxima delivers enterprise-wide AI knowledge retrieval with governance, security & run-time protocol-based access control.

Proxima embeds access control and governance directly into AI applications, removing the need for bolt-on security. This integrated model is a game-changer for enterprises handling sensitive data.” — Habib B, Ph.D, GM of AI and Data at OneNZ,

SAN FRANSISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daxa, the AI platform engineered for compliance-first industries, today announced the launch of Proxima , a secure, scalable AI knowledge engine that enables enterprises to unlock unified, AI-powered answers from across their data ecosystem while maintaining ironclad access control, data privacy, and compliance.Designed for highly regulated sectors, including Healthcare, Financial Services, Insurance, and Pharmaceuticals, Proxima is already in production with organisations where data security and AI utility must coexist. With native connectors for SharePoint, Slack, Salesforce, Google Drive, and more, Proxima offers a seamless knowledge layer across the enterprise without data ever leaving your environment.Security Built In, Not Bolted OnAt the heart of Proxima is its TwinGuard Architecture, which enforces both pre-ingestion classification and query-level access control:Data Ingestion Gateway: Classifies sensitive data based on confidentiality, compliance (HIPAA, GDPR, etc.), and semantic context.User Access Gateway: This gateway evaluates every query in real time, checking document context, user roles, and app intent to block unauthorized access.But TwinGuard is only half the story.MCP: The Trusted Bridge Between AI Agents and Enterprise DataProxima is more than a search tool- it's a secure, scalable foundation for connecting AI to your enterprise data, the right way.At the core of this capability is the Proxima MCP Server, which acts as a secure, policy-driven gateway between your internal systems and both custom-built and commercial AI agents, including tools like Cursor, Clay, Cline, and Harvey.By placing MCP between your enterprise data and AI interfaces, Proxima ensures that only verified, context-approved information flows into your AI systems. It enforces organizational access rules at the protocol level-so every interaction is governed, logged, and compliant by design.Whether you're building internal AI copilots or adopting external agent platforms, Proxima MCP makes connecting them to your enterprise data fast, secure, and fully auditable.Siva Somayajula, Chief Technology Officer at AliveCor, added:“Combining patient health data with GenAI models and applications can be fraught with data leakage risks. Daxa offers advanced access control and governance guardrails built into their AI knowledge retriever to ensure peace of mind.”Built for the Enterprise, Ready for the FutureThis architecture empowers organizations to extend secure, AI-driven productivity across departments, including sales, customer support, engineering, HR, IT, and more, ensuring each team can harness the power of AI without compromising on data privacy, compliance, or governance.With this foundation in place, Proxima enables:AI Knowledge Retrieval: Personalized, secure search across siloed structured and unstructured enterprise dataApproved Model Hub: Centralized control over the usage of AI models like OpenAI, Anthropic, and DeepSeekEnterprise Agent Enablement via MCP: Seamlessly and safely connect both internal and third-party AI agents to your enterprise systems with full observability, role-based access, and policy enforcementBacked by recognition from Gartner and trusted by Fortune 500s, Proxima ensures AI doesn’t mean risk- it means results.About Daxa.aiDaxa.ai is the AI platform built for enterprises that need to innovate without compromising compliance. Its ground-breaking product, Proxima, is a knowledge engine that combines AI-powered enterprise search with built-in governance, data security, and model control. With native support for MCP, Proxima ensures AI agents act within the boundaries of enterprise rules-making secure, compliant automation finally achievable in regulated industries.

