With Winter Storm Expected to Cause Travel Hazards, Governor Mills Closes State Offices Statewide on December 24

December 23, 2025

With an overnight storm system forecast expected to bring hazardous travel conditions, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine government offices closed tomorrow Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

"This storm is anticipated to create slick travel on Christmas Eve. If you're traveling on Tuesday or Wednesday, please take necessary precautions to arrive safely at your holiday destination," said Governor Janet Mills. "If you are hitting the road, please remember to give plenty of room to plowing crews and first responders working to keep people safe. I wish Maine people a safe and Merry Christmas."

The National Weather Service has forecast widespread snowfall for most of Maine and warned that some areas could see "extremely dangerous travel conditions." The storm is expected to impact travel conditions this afternoon, tonight, and throughout tomorrow morning.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.