In Anticipation of Winter Weather, Governor Mills Directs Maine State Offices to Open at 10:00 a.m. Tomorrow

December 28, 2025

With a wintry mix expected to impact much of the state overnight and into the morning hours, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices to delay opening until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday December 29, 2025.

"The wintry mix expected overnight could make for a messy commute on Monday,"said Governor Janet Mills. "I urge Maine people to take it slow on the roads, limit travel if possible, and give plenty of room to plow trucks and emergency responders working to keep people safe."

The National Weather Service has placed most of Maine under a Winter Storm Warning or Advisory. Freezing rain is expected overnight, followed by snow and sleet, with the potential for ice accumulation. With freezing rain and patchy fog forecast for the morning hours, conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.