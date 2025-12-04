Genesis Exotic Transport Expands Open Car Network to Deliver Maximum Capacity and Value

Open Trailer Car Transport Open Trailer Vehicle Transport Open Trailer Car Shipping Open Trailer Auto Transport Edwin Scott Verdung

New Carrier Network Includes Dedicated 2-Car, 3-Car, 5-Car, and 9-Car Capacity for Flexible, Cost-Effective Transport

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genesis Exotic Transport, a national leader in vehicle logistics, today announced the strategic expansion of its Open Car Transport network. This enhancement provides clients with an even more robust and adaptable range of options for secure, reliable, and cost-effective standard vehicle movement.The expanded network now includes dedicated carriers offering flexible capacity to suit any customer need. Clients can utilize transport options for 2-car, 3-car, 5-car, and 9-car configurations, ensuring that whether a dealer needs to move a small fleet or a private client requires single-car transport, the perfect solution is available.This optimized network structure allows Genesis Exotic Transport to maintain competitive pricing while upholding its high standards for service and on-time delivery. The variety of carrier options minimizes scheduling delays and ensures faster pickup and drop-off windows across the company’s nationwide service areas.“We understand that not every vehicle requires enclosed transport, but every vehicle deserves professional handling,” said Edin Scott Verdung . “By refining our open transport capacity to include these dedicated 2, 3, 5, and 9-car options, we are offering superior value and flexibility, making high-quality logistics accessible to a wider market segment."Genesis Exotic Transport is a nationwide vehicle and marine logistics company specializing in secure, reliable, and white-glove transport for exotic cars, luxury vehicles, classic cars, and high-value boats and yachts. The company offers both premium enclosed and cost-effective open transport solutions, ensuring secure delivery for every prized asset.

