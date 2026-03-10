Physician-Governed Innovative Health ACO Leverages Years of Value-Based Care Expertise

Innovative Health ACO Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE - Chief Operating Officer ROMANUS M. JOSEPH PHD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB - Director, Clinical Outcomes and Performance

Founding leadership applies operational, clinical, and compliance knowledge from prior value-based care models to build a strong, physician-governed ACO.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leadership for Innovative Health ACO, a physician-governed organization currently in formation, today emphasized that the organization’s design draws on years of experience in value-based care and prior participation in Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) environments. The team’s approach leverages operational, clinical, and compliance insights to support independent physicians navigating the transition to value-based care.Philmer Lewis, MBA, ACHE, Chief Operating Officer, spoke to the operational lessons applied in forming the organization: “Our experiences in MSSP and other value-based programs have shown what works, and what doesn’t, when it comes to coordinating care, maintaining compliance, and supporting physicians operationally. Innovative Health ACO is being structured with those lessons in mind, creating governance, reporting, and operational processes that reduce administrative burden while supporting clinical excellence.”Romanus M. Joseph, PhD(c), MBA, MSN, RN, LSSGB, Director of Clinical Outcomes and Performance, highlighted the clinical insights guiding the ACO’s formation: “In prior value-based care environments, we saw that physicians thrive when clinical support is proactive, data-driven, and aligned with patient outcomes. Our focus is to embed these insights into Innovative Health ACO, giving physicians confidence that the organization will support high-quality, patient-centered care while minimizing unnecessary complexity.”The formation of Innovative Health ACO is informed by these experiences to ensure that participating physicians have the infrastructure, clinical guidance, and operational support necessary to succeed in evolving healthcare models, while maintaining autonomy and decision-making authority.Physicians interested in learning more about participation opportunities with Innovative Health ACO are encouraged to visit www.innovativehealthaco.com to explore collaboration and engagement options.ABOUT INNOVATIVE HEALTH ACOInnovative Health ACO is a physician-led healthcare organization in formation, being developed and managed by Integrated Healthcare Solutions . It is designed to provide independent physicians with the operational, clinical, and compliance infrastructure necessary to support coordinated, value-based care. Founding leadership draws on years of experience in MSSP and other value-based care environments to create a framework that emphasizes physician collaboration, patient-centered outcomes, and practice sustainability.

