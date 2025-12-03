December 3, 2025 - Attorney General Jason Miyares Launches Phase 2 of Robocall Investigation into Major Service Providers Inteliquent, Bandwidth, Lumen, and Peerless

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Jason Miyares Launches Phase 2 of Robocall Investigation into Major Service Providers Inteliquent, Bandwidth, Lumen, and Peerless

Phase 1 of Operation Robocall Roundup Already Delivering Measurable Results

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced Phase 2 of Operation Robocall Roundup, expanding the crackdown on illegal robocalls and directing four of the largest voice providers in the country, Inteliquent, Bandwidth, Lumen, and Peerless, to stop transmitting suspected illegal robocalls across their networks. This action is part of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, a bipartisan coalition of 51 attorneys general created in 2022 to investigate and take legal action against telecom companies routing large volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic into and across the United States.

“These providers have known for years that criminals were weaponizing their networks to impersonate major companies and government entities and continued to let it happen. That ends now,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “They were warned thousands of times over six years to take action to mitigate illegal, fraudulent robocalls flooding their networks and American homes. They failed to do their job, and now attorneys general across the country are prepared to do it for them.”

In August, Attorney General Miyares sent warning letters to 37 smaller voice providers enabling suspected illegal robocalls onto the U.S. telephone network. Phase 2 targets companies with much larger footprints in the U.S. telecom ecosystem. The chart below shows the scale of suspected illegal robocall activity linked to each company.

Scope of Suspected Illegal Robocall Activity

Provider Total Traceback Notices (since 2019) Estimated Amazon/Apple Imposter Robocalls (3-year period) Estimated SSA/IRS Imposter Robocalls (3–4-year period) Inteliquent 9,712 450 million 1.425 billion Bandwidth 3,060 162.7 million 301 million Peerless 5,662 210.7 million 585.3 million Lumen 7,265 261.5 million 886.2 million

The second column in the chart reflects how many traceback notices each company has received since 2019. A traceback notice is an official alert from industry investigators indicating that a company transmitted a call tied to a suspected illegal robocall campaign. The third and fourth columns estimate the major scam categories — such as fake Amazon, Apple, Social Security, or IRS calls — that moved through each company’s network. Together, the data shows both the specific types of scams these companies helped transmit and the staggering volume of robocalls flowing across their systems.

As larger providers, these companies have a heightened responsibility to decline call traffic from known and repeat bad actors. Despite extensive industry traceback notices and years of documented warnings, these four providers continue to route suspected illegal robocalls onto the network and into American homes.

Phase 1 of Operation Robocall Roundup Already Delivering Results

After the Task Force issued warning letters to 37 smaller providers earlier this year, measurable changes and results followed:

13 companies were removed from the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Database , meaning no provider in the U.S. may accept their call traffic.

, meaning no provider in the U.S. may accept their call traffic. 19 companies stopped appearing in any traceback results , indicating they ceased routing suspected illegal robocalls.

, indicating they ceased routing suspected illegal robocalls. At least four providers terminated high-risk consumer accounts identified as transmitting illegal traffic.

Read the final notice letters here.

