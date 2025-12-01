November 20, 2025 - Portsmouth Men Sentenced to Prison for Federal Firearms Charges
Portsmouth Men Sentenced to Prison for Federal Firearms Charges
NORFOLK, Va. – Two Portsmouth men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in trafficking firearms.
According to court documents, from June 2024 through September 2024, law enforcement conducted six controlled purchases of firearms and heroin from Rolondo Lavar Moody, 45. During the controlled buy of a rifle on Aug. 9, 2024, Kievon Anthony Whitehurst, 30, transferred the rifle to Moody, who then sold it.
Whitehurst had been convicted previously of reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. Moody had been convicted previously of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, assault, assault and battery, assault and battery of a family member, attempted malicious wounding, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. As previously convicted felons, Whitehurst and Moody cannot legally possess firearms or ammunition.
On April 8, Moody pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and trafficking in firearms. On Sept. 4, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
On July 29, Whitehurst pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced today to two years and six months in prison.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc W. West, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case.
