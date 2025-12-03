Pink Culture’s New Daytime ‘Elf on the Shelf’ Holiday Tour Becomes a Hit Among Families Visiting St. Augustine

Pinkmas Elf in St. Augustine, Florida waiting to be found!

Pink Culture launches a daytime Elf on the Shelf holiday tour in St. Augustine, offering a family-friendly alternative during the Nights of Lights season.

Families wanted something magical earlier in the day, before the nighttime crowds! Kids love the Elf Hunt, parents love that it’s easy and stress-free!” — Samantha Smith, General Manager

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following strong early demand, Pink Culture ’s new Pinkmas Elf Tour is quickly becoming one of the most popular family-friendly activities of the 2025 Nights of Lights season. Since opening for the holidays, the tour has drawn visiting families, local businesses, and community partners throughout downtown St. Augustine. The tour is offered in partnership with BK Adventure , the Florida-based outdoor tourism operator known for its bioluminescent and wildlife experiences.While the city is world-famous for its nighttime light displays, the Pinkmas Elf Tour offers something different: a holiday experience designed specifically for children and daytime travelers. It features guided Elf sightings, hot cocoa, pink décor, and stops through locally owned shops participating in the festive scavenger-style adventure.Pink Culture and BK Adventure began collaborating earlier this year to expand family-friendly tourism options in St. Augustine, complementing the city’s world-famous Nights of Lights season.A New Daytime Hit During Nights of LightsParents visiting St. Augustine during the holidays often look for earlier activities their children can enjoy without staying out late. This season, the Pinkmas Elf Tour has filled that gap.Tour guests board a pink holiday golf cart and travel through the decorated historic district searching for hidden Elves on the Shelf, while learning fun holiday stories about America’s Oldest City. The tour begins at 101 Orange Street and lasts approximately 45 minutes, making it ideal for young children.Local Shops Report Increased Foot TrafficOne unique element of the Pinkmas Elf Tour is its collaboration with nearby shops along the route. Participating businesses hide “Pinkmas Elves” in their storefronts, creating an interactive experience for children while naturally increasing local foot traffic.According to early feedback from business owners, the tour has already boosted daytime visits from out-of-town families, providing a welcome lift during the busy holiday season.“We’ve seen more parents and kids exploring and taking photos this week than any previous December morning,” said one partnering shop owner. “It’s fun, it’s cheerful, and it brings people inside.”Designed for Kids, Loved by All AgesWhile Nights of Lights is known for nighttime fireworks, light displays, and adult-focused holiday tours, the Pinkmas Elf Tour offers:- A dedicated family experience designed for younger children- Daytime visibility, ideal for photos and stress-free strolling- Stroller-friendly access- Hot cocoa check-in and festive photo lounge- Safe, guided, character-led holiday funEarly reviews praise the tour for creating a memorable holiday moment for families spending a day or weekend exploring St. Augustine.Tour DetailsName: St. Augustine Holiday Pinkmas Elf TourDuration: ~45 minutesLocation: 101 Orange StreetPrice: $35 per personSeason: Running now through the 2025 holiday periodBooking: https://www.bkadventure.com/package/st-augustine-holiday-pinkmas-elf-tour/ Seats are limited and tours have begun selling out during peak holiday weeks.About Pink CulturePink Culture is a Florida-based character-tour brand offering immersive themed experiences throughout St. Augustine, including the Pinkmas Nights of Lights Tour, The Grinch Who Stole Pinkmas Tour, and seasonal family adventures. Known for its vibrant visual identity and community-forward approach, Pink Culture works closely with local businesses to bring new forms of holiday tourism to America’s Oldest City.

