Florida Tourism Brands BK Adventure and Pink Culture Launch Bonus Gift Cards as Demand for Experience Gifts Grows
As families look for meaningful experiences over traditional gifts, BK Adventure’s holiday offer is designed to make adventure gifting easier and more rewarding than ever.
Holiday Gift Card Bonus Offer
When you purchase a BK Adventure or Pink Culture gift card, you receive a free bonus certificate sent to your inbox:
• Buy a $50 Gift Card → Receive a $5 Bonus Certificate
• Buy a $100 Gift Card → Receive a $10 Bonus Certificate
• Buy a $200 Gift Card → Receive a $20 Bonus Certificate
Both the gift card and bonus certificate never expire and can be used on:
• Bioluminescence tours (clear kayak, tandem kayak, or raft), including their seasonal pop-up tour: The Grinch Who Stole the Glow! – A Bioluminescent Christmas Rafting Adventure near Cocoa Beach.
• Sunset & Wildlife kayaking
• Dolphin & Manatee tours
• Pink Culture’s St. Augustine holiday and character tours: St. Augustine Nights of Lights Pinkmas Tour, The GrinchWwho Stole Pinkmas, & The Elf on the Shelf Tour
• Merchandise and future experiences
Customers can gift the bonus certificate to someone else or keep it for themselves as an extra holiday treat.
The Perfect Gift for the Florida Adventurer
BK Adventure has become one of Florida’s most recognized eco-tourism companies, offering nighttime bioluminescent kayaking tours just an hour from Orlando, in Titusville and Cocoa Beach. Their winter comb jelly season is currently underway, drawing visitors from around the world to experience the sparkling blue glow of these harmless creatures.
Pink Culture Tours, BK’s sister brand operating in St. Augustine, offers character-guided experiences like the Pinkmas Holiday Tour and the Grinch Tour during Nights of Lights, one of the country’s most famous holiday light displays.
How to Purchase
Gift cards are delivered instantly via email and can be printed or forwarded to the recipient.
Holiday bonus gift cards are available now at:
https://www.bkadventure.com/gift-certificates-bk-adventure-bioluminescence-tours-florida/
About BK Adventure
BK Adventure is Florida’s top-rated bioluminescence tour company, offering eco-friendly nighttime kayaking and year-round wildlife paddling tours near Orlando, Cocoa Beach, and Titusville. Known for their clear kayak tours, glowing lagoon experiences, and professional guides, BK Adventure brings thousands of visitors each year into Florida’s natural wonders.
About Pink Culture Tours
Pink Culture Tours is a character-driven adventure brand based in St. Augustine, Florida. With holiday-themed rides, pink holiday carts, and immersive storytelling experiences, Pink Culture blends fun, imagination, and local charm during the iconic Nights of Lights festival.
