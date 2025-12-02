ARxIUM Unveils MedSelect Aspire | Next-Gen Automated Dispensing Cabinets

Founded on pioneering research and industry leadership, ARxIUM® is committed to overcoming the most complex challenges in pharmacy care.

BUFFALO GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARxIUM , Inc., a leader in scalable and innovative pharmacy solutions, today announced the launch of MedSelect™ Aspire, a leading-edge automated dispensing cabinet (ADC) designed to transform pharmacy workflows and elevate patient safety.Available in 2026, MedSelect Aspire combines greater capacity, advanced security, and a streamlined user-friendly hardware platform - engineered to meet the evolving needs of healthcare organizations.“MedSelect Aspire represents a major leap forward in medication management.” said Nhat H. Ngo, CEO of ARxIUM. “We’ve listened to our partners and designed a solution that not only meets today’s needs but anticipates tomorrow’s challenges.”A Partnership Built on Reliability + IntelligenceIn today’s evolving healthcare landscape, pharmacy automation, medication management systems, and clinical workflow optimization are essential for improving patient safety, reducing operational costs, and enhancing pharmacy performance.MedSelect Aspire introduces a larger, more responsive touchscreen interface, improving workflow efficiency for clinicians.With expanded capacity, Aspire helps prevent stockouts and supports high-volume medication management. New modular components include lock-lidded drawers, pull-out shelves, and adjustable racks, designed to enhance inventory organization and accessibility.➥ Optimized storage for improved efficiency + reduced stockouts➥ AI-Powered insights for inventory optimization, diversion detection, predictive analytics + operations➥ Streamlined design for better functionality, usability, and clinician experience➥ Advanced software capabilities, including enhanced MedOrder viewing and dispensing, drug allergy checks, patient management, supply returns, and DSCSA readiness"Our goal is to empower healthcare providers with tools that improve safety, efficiency, and patient outcomes,” added Nhat H. Ngo, “the Aspire is the embodiment of that vision."Healthcare organizations can experience MedSelect Aspire firsthand at the 2025 ASHP Midyear Clinical Meeting and Exhibition, December 8–10 in Las Vegas. Discover how Aspire sets a new standard for medication safety, efficiency, and scalability.Visit arxium.com to schedule a demo or learn more about ARxIUM, Inc.

