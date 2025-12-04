Avaamo Brings AI-Powered Patient Access Agents to AWS Marketplace, Solving Healthcare's Front-Office Crisis

Avaamo Brings AI-Powered Patient Access Agents to AWS Marketplace

AWS Marketplace Launch Delivers 24/7 AI Workforce to Eliminate Patient Access Bottlenecks

As organizations look to modernize patient access, Avaamo PX on AWS delivers a secure, scalable, AI workforce that automates end-to-end workflows without complexity.” — Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare providers are drowning in patient access challenges. Long wait times, overwhelmed staff, and frustrated patients have become the norm. Today, Avaamo changes that equation.Avaamo, a leader in healthcare AI, announced the immediate availability of its Patient Experience (PX) AI Agent Workforce in the Amazon AWS Marketplace —giving health systems instant access to intelligent automation that works around the clock.Why This MattersEvery day, patients struggle to schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, access medical records, verify insurance, and get care guidance. Meanwhile, healthcare staff face unsustainable workloads. Avaamo PX solves both problems simultaneously.The solution deploys six specialized AI agents—each trained for a specific front-office role:- Ava handles scheduling- Clara manages medication refills- Daphne retrieves medical records- Amber navigates insurance questions- Cyrus provides symptom triage- Dana supports MyChart accessThese agents work 24/7 across phone and digital channels, delivering instant patient service while freeing clinical staff to focus on care.Enterprise-Ready, AWS-ValidatedAvaamo PX has achieved AWS Foundational Technical Review (FTR) approval, ensuring it meets rigorous security, reliability, and performance standards. This validation provides healthcare organizations with:- Proven architecture that meets AWS best practices for security and operational readiness- Accelerated deployment through AWS Marketplace with confidence in compliance standards- Streamlined procurement with consolidated billing and flexible pricing that can count toward AWS spending commitments- Trusted validation:through the "Reviewed by AWS" badge"FTR approval validates our engineering discipline and our ability to meet the rigorous standards health systems expect," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. "As organizations look to modernize patient access, Avaamo PX on AWS delivers a secure, scalable, AI workforce that automates end-to-end workflows without complexity."Built for Healthcare's Toughest DemandsAvaamo PX delivers production-ready automation that healthcare organizations can trust:- Pre-trained AI agents orchestrate complete workflows from eligibility checks to scheduling, triage, case creation, and follow-up- Deep EHR integration with Epic, Cerner, Meditech, and other systems enables real-time data access- Omnichannel deployment across web, SMS, mobile, and leading contact center platforms including Amazon Connect- HIPAA-compliant GenAI platform with full auditability and secure handling of PHI/PIIPerfect TimingAs AWS re:Invent 2025 spotlights the next wave of cloud innovation, Avaamo's marketplace launch arrives at the perfect moment for healthcare organizations ready to transform patient access from a bottleneck into a competitive advantage.With FTR approval and availability on AWS Marketplace, Avaamo helps health systems unlock operational efficiency, reduce call volumes, and deliver faster, more personalized patient experiences.Learn more: Visit the Avaamo PX listing on AWS Marketplace at https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-rupbgy3omm2wm About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

