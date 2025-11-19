Avaamo Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025

Avaamo named IDC MarketScape Leader: Worldwide General-Purpose Conversational AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment

The industry faces a stark reality: 95% of enterprise agents never make it to production. Avaamo's track record tells a different story—every agent deployed has gone live successfully.” — Ram Menon, CEO & Co-founder, Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo today announced that it has been named a Leader in the “IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Conversational AI Platforms 2025 Vendor Assessment.” This assessment evaluates vendors based on stringent criteria, including strategy and capability, placing Avaamo in the Leaders Category. Avaamo was recognized for strengths in strong support for advanced AI and ease of use case expansion.Download the full IDC MarketScape report to see the complete analysis of Avaamo's leadership positioning."Avaamo's platform has evolved to offer a fusion of proven NLP and voice intelligence with advanced generative and agentic AI capabilities, including composable workflows that can reason, plan, and execute across multimodal channels," said Hayley Sutherland, IDC Research Manager, Conversational AI. "Organizations today are struggling with a need to align AI directly with tangible business outcomes, and Avaamo’s strategy of providing pre-built features, such as industry and use case-specific agents, can help overcome this challenge by offering myriad dependable paths and measurable outcomes for enterprise-wide AI.”The conversational AI market has become increasingly complex, with advanced AI technologies, especially generative AI and agentic AI, transforming the landscape. "The industry faces a stark reality: 95% of enterprise agents never make it to production. Avaamo's track record tells a different story—every agent deployed has gone live successfully. We have built our Agentic platform from the ground up using almost a decade of delivering conversational assistants to large enterprises with heterogeneous environments and stringent security and compliance requirements," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. “The competition in this space is fierce, but we’ve never wavered from our goal to deliver value to enterprises embracing conversational AI. We are honored being named a Leader by the IDC MarketScape which we believe demonstrates that our conversational AI technology, and specifically our Agentic AI Platform, is differentiated in this rapidly evolving market.”Strengths of Avaamo include:• Advanced Conversational AI Capabilities: Avaamo’s Agentic AI Platform offers a strong set of conversational AI capabilities, transitioning from proven NLP and speech/voice handling into more advanced areas like generative and agentic AI. The platform is built to automate customer, employee, and supplier conversations with multi-modal, omni-channel, and multi-lingual support.• Outcome-Driven AI and Pre-Built Features: Avaamo’s strategy emphasizes aligning AI with business outcomes by providing pre-built features such as industry- and use case-specific agents. The platform also includes capabilities to ensure outcome delivery, such as production readiness testing and ROI metrics for newly created agents. Supporting the platform are an agentic engine, machine learning models, low/no-code tooling, and pre-built enterprise integrations.• Rapid Expansion of Use Cases: The platform provides a wide range of use case specific solution templates that can be used to quickly create conversational AI applications, thus enabling the rapid expansion of conversational AI use cases across the entire enterprise.About IDC MarketScape:IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.About AvaamoAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

