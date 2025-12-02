Consumer Alert: Be Aware of Charity Scams on Giving Tuesday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – This Giving Tuesday, Attorney General Jeff Jackson is warning North Carolinians to be on alert for potential charity scams. Scammers may impersonate legitimate charities in an attempt to take advantage of people who want to donate to a good cause.

“Helping each other out is what the holiday season is all about,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “But don’t let these bad actors abuse your kindness. Know what a charity scam looks like, and file a report with my office if you come across one.”

If you’re looking to donate to charity, here’s how to help ensure that your money goes where you intended.

Make sure you’re giving to a legitimate charity. Before you give, check the charity’s license with the Secretary of State. You can also research a charity’s ratings through the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar.

Don't respond to unsolicited fundraising calls, emails, and text messages. Messages might look or sound legitimate, but actually be phishing scams that direct you to copycat websites to get your money or personal information. If you're receiving unsolicited calls, contact your cellphone provider and ask if they have a spam call-blocking app or service that can block unwanted calls. All providers should offer this service at no additional charge to you.

Watch out for social media and crowdfunding scams. While crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe can help people share and support causes, scammers sometimes use them to trick you into donating to a cause that doesn't exist. Before you give, take time to research the organizer. If you can't find them online or if their details don't match up with the post, don't contribute. Only give to a crowdfunding campaign if you can verify the identity of the organizer.

Pay by credit card or check. Paying by a credit card is easier for security and tax records. If you're paying by check, make out the check to the charity, not a fundraiser or specific person. Remember that legitimate charities will never ask you to donate by purchasing or redeeming gift cards for themselves or any individual affiliated with them. Do not make any donations in cryptocurrency without first fully vetting the charity.

And if you're feeling pressured to give immediately, don't. A legitimate charity will encourage you to give, but won't press you into donating.

For additional resources to help you avoid charity scams, please click here. You may also consider donating to North Carolina’s food banks, which are still struggling to keep up with the demand for food amidst higher costs and recovery from the SNAP benefits pause. Find a local food bank here.

Scammers will often target members of our community who are older and more vulnerable to these types of manipulative acts. If you or someone you know has been the victim of a scam, file a complaint with our office’s Consumer Protection Division at http://www.ncdoj.gov/complaint or by phone at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM. Together, we can help each other enjoy this special time of year without scammers taking advantage of our generosity.

