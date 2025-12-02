Attorney General Jeff Jackson Intervenes to Scrutinize Duke Energy Rate Increases

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is intervening to review Duke Energy’s proposed 15 percent rate increase for ratepayers over the next two years. The case will be heard by the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Attorney General Jackson released the following statement:

“With costs rising everywhere, it’s important we take a close look at Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase to ensure it is necessary. My office is intervening to make sure we find the right balance between investing in our energy infrastructure and protecting North Carolinians’ wallets.”

