Attorney General Jeff Jackson Intervenes to Scrutinize Duke Energy Rate Increases
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Contact: nahmed@ncdoj.gov
919-538-2809
RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson is intervening to review Duke Energy’s proposed 15 percent rate increase for ratepayers over the next two years. The case will be heard by the North Carolina Utilities Commission.
Attorney General Jackson released the following statement:
“With costs rising everywhere, it’s important we take a close look at Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase to ensure it is necessary. My office is intervening to make sure we find the right balance between investing in our energy infrastructure and protecting North Carolinians’ wallets.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.