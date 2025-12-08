Documentary Podcast Series Examining Historical Housing Policy Impact on Women & Gender-Diverse People Launches Season 3

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- She.They.Us , a documentary podcast examining why the housing crisis affects women and gender-diverse people disproportionately, released its final Season 3 episode December 16. All six episodes are now available on major podcast platforms.Season 3 traces the historical policy origins of current housing disparities and how those impact women and gender-diverse people specifically. The series features interviews with housing advocates, researchers, and individuals who have experienced housing insecurity across Canada. "Season 3 examines whether housing systems were designed to serve women and gender-diverse people," says host Andrea Reimer, BC Non-Profit Housing Association's 2025 Affordable Housing Champion. "Across three seasons, the answer is no."The season documents:- Mortgage access restrictions for women (until the 1970s) and same-sex couples (into the 2000s)- Indian Act provisions affecting Indigenous women's housing access on reserves- Chinese Exclusion Act's long-term impacts on inclusion, belonging and how that impacts housing access- Community-developed housing solutions, including 1970s Toronto co-operatives and credit union lending alternativesSeason 3 features 14 guests including Marie McGregor Pitawanakwat, Chair of the National Indigenous Women's Housing Network; Stephanie Allen, Vancouver-based housing advocate and co-founder of Hogan’s Alley Society; Adeem Younis, architect and Gazan refugee; and McGill-based researcher Jayne Malenfant whose area of expertise is the experiences of Two-Spirit, trans, and non-binary communities navigating housing precarity.“I shared my story in this season because housing insecurity has touched my life more than once. When I was seven, my family was briefly homeless after our home burned down. Decades later, despite a strong household income, my wife and I were denied a mortgage through our bank, because we were gay. Those experiences showed me how deeply housing and discrimination intersect, and why I am such a strong supporter of women’s housing and the urgent need to close these gaps,” says Jennifer Smith, CEO of Everything Podcasts , who appears in Season 3 of She.They.Us.Season 1 documented disproportionate impacts of the housing crisis on women and gender-diverse people. Season 2 examined systemic causes. Season 3 traces historical policy origins and community responses.All three seasons are available on major podcast platforms.Media Contact:Andrea Reimer 604-719-3920andrea.reimer@citizenandrea.caAbout Pan-Canadian Voice for Women's HousingNational network centering voices of women and gender-diverse people with lived experience of housing precarity in policy discussions. Programs include the She.They.Us podcast series, storytelling training (pcvwh.ca/training), research on gender-responsive housing policy, and government advocacy.About Everything PodcastsLaunched in 2019, Everything Podcasts delivers innovative, creative, and award-winning audio production and global distribution. It features strategic planning infused by research, and partnerships designed to launch, grow, and accelerate the expansion of content across multiple platforms. Everything Podcasts is a world-class podcast production and media company dedicated to enabling businesses to harness the power of podcasting for communication, engagement, and growth. Everything Podcasts offers comprehensive podcasting solutions and strategies that empower brands to connect with their audience in a meaningful and memorable way. Led by Founder & CEO Jennifer Smith, and fueled by their team of passionate storytellers and award-winning media experts, Everything Podcasts brings innovation and expertise to a new media frontier.Everything Podcasts is also the recipient of numerous accolades including 2023’s Quill Award for Best Podcast Agency, Most Creative Branded Podcast and Best B2B Branded Podcast. And the 2024 Quill Awards for Most Creative Branded Podcast, Best Business Podcast, Best News Podcast, Best Interview Podcast, and Best Medical Podcast. Plus, the bronze Circle of Excellence from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) for Podcasts (Occasional) and the gold 2024 Prix d’Excellence from the Canadian Council Advancement of Education (CCAE) for Best Podcast.Media Contact:Theodora JeanColdwater Communications Inc.media@coldwater-communications.ca

