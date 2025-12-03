Carmel Valley Manor Offers Long-Term Care in a Warm, Inviting Setting

Carmel Valley Manor Direct Admissions Program

CARMEL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carmel Valley Manor, a Blue Zones Project Approved™ Life Plan community, introduces its Direct Admissions Program providing long-term care in its fully licensed and newly remodeled skilled nursing center. Carmel Valley Manor offers a comprehensive range of services, including daily assistance, specialized nursing care, and access to a dietitian and therapists for those who need additional support. Residents will also enjoy chef-prepared cuisine and the 28-acre campus with manicured gardens.

The Direct Admission Program is in direct response to the current needs of the growing aging population. It bridges the gap between home-level support and hospital care. The personalized attention and exceptional comfort provide peace of mind for both caregivers and residents.

“This new Direct Admissions Program provides compassionate support in a warm, homelike environment,” says Jay Zimmer, CEO and President of Carmel Valley Manor. “It’s an inviting alternative to standard hospice care in our beautiful valley setting.”

Highly Skilled Nurses Provide:

● On-site staff, including an MD, PT, and RN’s

● Access to a dietitian, occupational, and speech therapy

● Referrals for x-rays, specialists, and more

● Assistance with activities of daily living (such as dressing and showering)

● Medical and ancillary services by arrangement

● Medication management by the nursing staff

● Cable TV and high-speed internet

Applications will be reviewed promptly, and acceptance will require an admission fee, security deposit, daily room and board, and a minimum stay of 30 days – enough time to recover, relax, and enjoy what the Manor has to offer. To find out more, contact Angie Machado on amachado@cvmanor.com.

About Carmel Valley Manor

Carmel Valley Manor is a Life Plan community providing a broad range of living options and enhancing the health and wellness of residents. It embraces the vitality and diversity of the community, its beautiful surroundings, and excellent quality of care. Carmel Valley Manor was named Best Independent and Best Assisted Living Retirement Community by US News & World Report and Best Retirement Community by the Monterey Herald. More information can be found at https://cvmanor.com/.

