Carmel Valley Manor Leads Monterey County to 'Blue Zones' Community® Designation

Carmel Valley Manor Dining Room

Blue Zones communities foster environments that promote longevity, health, and happiness

As our residents at Carmel Valley Manor flourish, it’s incredible to see the Blue Zones lifestyle embraced around the county.” — Jay Zimmer, CEO and President of Carmel Valley Manor

CARMEL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monterey County has officially been named a Certified Blue Zone Community®, recognized as a longevity hotspot for lifestyle and environmental factors that support exceptional well-being. Monterey County is the first countywide project in California to earn this distinction. Carmel Valley Manor, home to many centenarians, helped lead the charge after becoming a Blue Zones Project Approved™ worksite in 2021. Since then, Carmel Valley Manor has set the standard for wellness practices that foster meaningful connections, healthy eating, an active lifestyle, and a positive mindset. Located in Carmel-by-the-Sea on the Monterey Peninsula, Carmel Valley Manor is a progressive Life Plan community offering a broad range of living options. Its focus on resident wellness earned its recognition as a U.S. News & World Report “Best Senior Living Community” and “Best Assisted Living Community” for 2022–2025. A Blue Zones Community incorporates wellness practices inspired by the original “blue zones”—regions around the world where people live significantly longer, healthier lives.

“As our residents at Carmel Valley Manor flourish, it’s incredible to see the Blue Zones lifestyle embraced around the county,” says Jay Zimmer, CEO and President of Carmel Valley Manor. “This means healthier, longer, and more vibrant lives for everyone who calls Monterey home.”

Following Salinas’ Blue Zones Community certification last fall, the rest of Monterey County, including Gonzales, King City, Marina, Monterey, and Seaside, has now earned the designation. The impact on the Monterey Community has already been tremendous, with participation from worksites, schools, restaurants, grocery stores, and more. Even the most minor lifestyle changes can lead to enormous benefits for all: lowered healthcare costs, improved productivity, and ultimately, a higher quality of life.

Impact of Blue Zones Project Monterey County so far includes:

● 41,325 individuals engaged with Blue Zones programs

● 39,890 learned the secrets to living longer, better

● 1,167 joined a moai to socialize and support healthy behaviors

● 2,042 strengthened their sense of purpose in a purpose workshop

● 2,358 built healthy eating skills at a cooking demo

● 4,083 volunteered in the community

● 12,258+ hours volunteered in the community

● 6,633+ completed the RealAge® Test

The number of Blue Zones Project Approved™ or Participating Organizations in Monterey County includes:

● 14 Grocery Stores

● 64 Schools

● 70 Worksites

● 39 Organizations

● 62 Restaurants

About Blue Zones Project Monterey County

Brought to Monterey County through an innovative sponsorship by Salinas Valley Health, Taylor Farms, and Montage Health in collaboration with Blue Zones, Blue Zones Project® is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life. Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy, and social networks. For more information, visit

montereycounty.bluezonesproject.com.

About Carmel Valley Manor

Carmel Valley Manor is a progressive Life Plan community providing a broad range of living options and enhancing the health and wellness of residents. It embraces the vitality and diversity of the community, its beautiful surroundings, and excellent quality of care. More information can be found at https://cvmanor.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.