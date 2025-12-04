Institutional Real Estate, Inc. Appoints John Cech as Managing Director – IRE.IQ

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (“IREI”), the 38-year-old independent publisher of news and analysis for the institutional real estate investment community, today announced the appointment of John Cech as Managing Director – IRE.IQ.Mr. Cech is an accomplished sales and business development leader with extensive experience in B2B lead generation, enterprise sales, and financial services. At GenSales, he built the full sales process, improved forecasting, and drove notable improvements in sales performance. Previously, he led consultative enterprise sales at CIENCE Technologies, engaging C-suite leaders, building outbound programs, and negotiating contracts. He also co-founded AltStrategies, creating marketing systems, advisor training, and SEC-approved software before selling the firm in 2020. Earlier roles include sales development and advisor training in the financial marketing sector, as well as more than a decade managing client assets at Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab.“In the hiring process, the idea of ‘fit’ is often treated as a box to check. At IREI, fit means more than simply blending in—it’s about adding meaningful value. John does both,” says Tom Parker, Executive Vice President and Publisher at Institutional Real Estate, Inc. “We’re confident our clients will be just as excited to work with him as we are. His experience as a financial consultant, business owner, and sales leader uniquely positions him to help clients achieve their most important objectives.”As Managing Director of IRE.IQ, Mr. Cech will oversee client relations, business development, and sales for the platform. He will report to Mr. Parker and be based in Colorado. He can be reached by phone at +1 925-365-7210 or by email at j.cech@irei.com.About Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) and IRE.IQSince 1987, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. (IREI) has been a leading force in industry knowledge, providing institutional real estate and infrastructure investors with decision-making tools via its publications, conferences and information services. To learn more about IREI and its businesses, visit www.irei.com IRE.IQ database tracks more than 6,000 global institutional real estate investment programs — over 1,100 of which are actively in the market now and seeking to raise a combined total of more than $500 billion from institutional investors. To learn more about IRE.IQ and sign up for a demo, visit https://irei.com/ireiq/ SOURCE Institutional Real Estate, Inc.

